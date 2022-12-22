Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

First Moonen 110 hits the water

by Moonen Yachts 4 Apr 02:51 PDT

Moonen Yachts has celebrated the launch of the first Moonen 110 at its shipyard in the Netherlands. The long-range steel 34m (112ft) yacht is for sale at €17 million*. She will be available for delivery on May 31, ready to enjoy this summer.

"The launch exactly on schedule marks a proud moment for everyone who has worked on the Moonen 110," says Moonen Yachts Commercial Director Victor Caminada. "Her construction has progressed precisely as planned. She is a timeless beauty that exemplifies Dutch design excellence. We're very happy with her elegant blue hull. She looks perfect in the water."

First Moonen 110 hits the water - photo © Moonen Yachts
First Moonen 110 hits the water - photo © Moonen Yachts

The new Moonen 110 recaptures the impeccable quality and proven ocean-going performance of past generations of Moonen yachts. The shipyard's long-standing design partner, René van der Velden, created the exteriors. The new design is a modern interpretation of the yard's legendary Moonen 84 and Moonen 97 designs.

The naval architecture and engineering was completed by Diana Yacht Design, another strong Dutch yacht building partner. The Moonen 110 offers more space, future-proof technology and more economical operation - as low as 60 litres (16 US gallons) per hour at 9 knots. The large top deck of 72m2 (775ft2) is not only a remarkably large entertaining space with sun and shade, but also accommodates a tender up to 7.5m (25ft).

First Moonen 110 hits the water - photo © Moonen Yachts
First Moonen 110 hits the water - photo © Moonen Yachts

"The Moonen 110 is a modern design with the Moonen quality that our owners love," Victor continues. "When you are standing in the forward-facing Owner Stateroom, you can see how magnificent it is with sweeping 180-degree panoramic views. You can also feel the exceptional quality because the space is so quiet and comfortable. When the yacht is at anchor with the generator running, the Owner Stateroom will have a noise level of just 43dB(A). That's only achievable with precision engineering and very high quality craftsmanship."

First Moonen 110 hits the water - photo © Moonen Yachts
First Moonen 110 hits the water - photo © Moonen Yachts

London-based Studio Indigo completed the interior design. The studio's designers drew on the vintage 1980 layouts of Moonen yachts to create a modern concept with a subtle nod to Moonen's heritage. Following the launch, Moonen's inhouse technical and interior teams are completing her outfitting together with specialist suppliers and subcontractors.

YN202 - Moonen 110

  • Length overall 34m (112ft)
  • Beam overall 7.5m (25ft)
  • Draft max. 2m (6ft, 6in)
  • Gross Tonnage 256
  • Steel hull, aluminium superstructure
  • 10 guests, 5 crew
  • Range 3500 miles @ 9 knots (transatlantic)

*Price excluding VAT, based on current Moonen Yachts Vessel Construction Agreement and valid until May 31, 2023.

Related Articles

New Moonen 110 superyacht walkthrough
With Studio Indigo's Mike Fisher shortly before the yacht's March 31 launch We enjoyed welcoming Mike Fisher, Creative Director and Founder of Studio Indigo, on board the first Moonen 110 shortly before the yacht's March 31 launch. Posted on 29 Mar Hull turning of 36m Moonen yacht
YN204 will be delivered to her owner in 2024 Watch our recent milestone hull turning of YN204, a 36m (119ft) Moonen Martinique that will be delivered to her owner in 2024. Posted on 25 Mar Moonen 37.8m Cocoon delivered
The sea trial team took the yacht out during heavy mid-winter conditions for her endurance test The Moonen Yachts team is proud to confirm the successful sea trials and delivery of the 37.8m Moonen Martinique (124ft) COCOON. The yacht completed her sea trials on the North Sea in January. Posted on 18 Mar How to customise the 37.8m Moonen Martinique
Moonen yachts reflect the personalities of their owners Our clients often remark how Moonen yachts reflect the personalities of their owners, thanks to the high level of customisation. That's certainly true for the recently launched COCOON, our 37.8m Moonen Martinique (124ft). Posted on 15 Jan New 37.8m Moonen Martinique successfully launched
The team celebrate the launch of COCOON on a crisp Dutch winter morning The Moonen Yachts team celebrated the christening and launch of COCOON, a 37.8m Moonen Martinique. On a crisp Dutch winter morning at the shipyard in Den Bosch, COCOON's owners joined the build team and the crew to see their new creation into the water. Posted on 22 Dec 2022 Moonen Martinique hull turning
Hull flip marks another successful construction milestone Dutch premium superyacht builder Moonen Yachts has celebrated the hull turning of project YN203, the 37.8-metre Moonen Martinique (124 ft) now under construction in the Netherlands. Posted on 11 Nov 2022 Sixth Moonen Martinique sold
Customised to meet the client's wish list in an easy and congenial manner Netherlands based Moonen Yachts is on a roll and is pleased to announce its third sale this year. Posted on 30 Sep 2022 38 metre Moonen Martinique YN201 revealed
Towed out of the outfitting shed at Moonen Yachts in Den Bosch For the first time since the joining of her hull and superstructure, 38 metre Moonen Martinique, YN201 has been towed out of the outfitting shed at Moonen Yachts in Den Bosch. Posted on 4 Jul 2022 YN202 - 34m Moonen 110 takes shape
The first of its kind to be built, YN202 has an expected delivery date of April 2023 At their shipyard in Den Bosch, the Netherlands, the steel hull and aluminium superstructure of Moonen Yachts' 34 metre Moonen 110, were joined together last week. Posted on 24 Mar 2022 Second sale of the year for Moonen Yachts!
Another Moonen Martinique sold just three weeks after announcing their first sale of 2022 Moonen Yachts has successfully sold another Moonen Martinique, just three weeks after announcing their first sale of 2022. Posted on 4 Feb 2022
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy