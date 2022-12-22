First Moonen 110 hits the water

by Moonen Yachts 4 Apr 02:51 PDT

Moonen Yachts has celebrated the launch of the first Moonen 110 at its shipyard in the Netherlands. The long-range steel 34m (112ft) yacht is for sale at €17 million*. She will be available for delivery on May 31, ready to enjoy this summer.

"The launch exactly on schedule marks a proud moment for everyone who has worked on the Moonen 110," says Moonen Yachts Commercial Director Victor Caminada. "Her construction has progressed precisely as planned. She is a timeless beauty that exemplifies Dutch design excellence. We're very happy with her elegant blue hull. She looks perfect in the water."

The new Moonen 110 recaptures the impeccable quality and proven ocean-going performance of past generations of Moonen yachts. The shipyard's long-standing design partner, René van der Velden, created the exteriors. The new design is a modern interpretation of the yard's legendary Moonen 84 and Moonen 97 designs.

The naval architecture and engineering was completed by Diana Yacht Design, another strong Dutch yacht building partner. The Moonen 110 offers more space, future-proof technology and more economical operation - as low as 60 litres (16 US gallons) per hour at 9 knots. The large top deck of 72m2 (775ft2) is not only a remarkably large entertaining space with sun and shade, but also accommodates a tender up to 7.5m (25ft).

"The Moonen 110 is a modern design with the Moonen quality that our owners love," Victor continues. "When you are standing in the forward-facing Owner Stateroom, you can see how magnificent it is with sweeping 180-degree panoramic views. You can also feel the exceptional quality because the space is so quiet and comfortable. When the yacht is at anchor with the generator running, the Owner Stateroom will have a noise level of just 43dB(A). That's only achievable with precision engineering and very high quality craftsmanship."

London-based Studio Indigo completed the interior design. The studio's designers drew on the vintage 1980 layouts of Moonen yachts to create a modern concept with a subtle nod to Moonen's heritage. Following the launch, Moonen's inhouse technical and interior teams are completing her outfitting together with specialist suppliers and subcontractors.

YN202 - Moonen 110

Length overall 34m (112ft)

Beam overall 7.5m (25ft)

Draft max. 2m (6ft, 6in)

Gross Tonnage 256

Steel hull, aluminium superstructure

10 guests, 5 crew

Range 3500 miles @ 9 knots (transatlantic)

*Price excluding VAT, based on current Moonen Yachts Vessel Construction Agreement and valid until May 31, 2023.