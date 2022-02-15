Mastervolt delivers seamless power with new 120 VAC CombiMaster inverter/charger models

by Mastervolt 4 Apr 10:49 PDT

Mastervolt, a global leader in innovative autonomous power solutions, today announced the launch of its new 120 VAC CombiMaster series, an inverter/charger providing the ultimate power solution for boats, RVs, or any off-grid system.

"As experts in power electronics, Mastervolt continues to develop superior power solutions and we are thrilled to expand our top-of-the-line CombiMaster Series with four new models," said Eric Lindquist, VP and General Manager, Power Systems at Navico Group. "Between the lightweight, compact design, parallel and split-phase operation and Power Assist function to prevent tripping, the benefits are endless. Whether living off-grid or in need of a backup power source, the new 120 VAC CombiMaster models provide reliable power in a user-friendly unit whenever you need it."

The new CombiMaster series combines two essential power devices saving valuable space and reducing installation time and costs. These units are designed to provide reliable, efficient power conversion for all electrical needs. The CombiMaster features advanced transformerless technology for use with user-friendly interfaces that allow users to easily monitor and control their systems. With intelligent features like adaptive charging and five different operating modes, the power system is always optimized for peak performance. Additionally, the automatic AC transfer system switches between generator or mains and inverter output, ensuring a constant power supply, and its Power Assist function prevents tripping of the mains fuse in case it's connected to a weak grid power.

The CombiMaster is designed to easily integrate into network systems. Its intelligent design communicates seamlessly with NMEA 2000®, CZone®, and MasterBus networks. This allows full system functionality and communication between devices. It also enables critical functions and configurations to be managed from multifunction displays, CZone displays and a family of other digital displays. The unit's 3500W/4500W/5000W AC output exceeds standalone operation and allows parallel and split phase configurations for larger applications up to 35 kW. The new models include powerful battery charging in 12V, 24V & 48V - 12/3500-200 and 24/3500-100, as well as 24/4500-120 HT and 48/5000-70 HT, which can operate at high temperatures up to 176 degrees Fahrenheit.

"The CombiMaster is at the center of our Fathom e-power system, an integrated lithium-ion auxiliary power management and generator replacement system," added Lindquist. "Through innovative product designs like this inverter/charger, we are enabled to create more powerful, revolutionary systems that are transforming the future of boating and RVing."

Key Features

The most compact and lightweight inverter/charger in its class with easy installation

Reliable, quiet, and longer operation from the batteries

Intelligent three step+ battery charger for faster and safer charging

Automatic switching between mains and inverter mode

Allows parallel and split phase operation