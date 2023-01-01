RJ 115 Stellamar has been launched

by CDM Yachts 4 Apr 07:01 PDT

"We work relentlessly on new projects exploring how to improve the quality of the explorer yachts branded CdM both technically and stylistically to offer our growing clientele a wide choice," says Vasco Buonpensiere, CdM's co-founder and CEO. "This is the case of our latest launch, the RJ 115 Stellamar with exterior and interior design from the drawing board of Francesco Paszkowski," Vasco maintains.

"We have worked on this project for months with Francesco to define all features to the smallest details. The same happened with our Technical team who, leveraging on their extensive experience on explorer yachts, provided Stellamar with top end equipment."

The RJ 115 stems from a fruitful collaboration between the yard's team and the talented Florentine designer who has developed a successful series of RJ explorer yachts with an RJ 130 delivered and two more RJ 115 in the pipeline.

The owner of the first RJ 130 has recently commissioned the yard a larger version of his yacht, an RJ 155, currently under construction. Needless to add that this represents an attestation of trust for the yard and provides a further reference within the yachting community. All models in the RJ line share a strong personality characterized by extremely well-balanced volumes and proportions throughout the design, as well as those characterizing features as, for example, what we call 'the invisible crane'.

Let's take a closer look at the RJ 115

The project pays respect to the most exquisite yacht design tradition while implementing it with highly sophisticated design solutions. An extensive use of glass in the bulwarks and the open stern enhance the visual continuity with the surrounding environment. Stellamar's profile is tense yet it encompasses sensuous lines that add an unrivalled elegance to her exterior design. With this project, Francesco Paszkowski shows that medium size dimensions are not the enemy of creativity as they make it more effective. Paszkowski succeeded in providing the 35m yacht with large spaces and luxury amenities while staying true to her explorer yacht's soul. This is another peculiarity which sets apart Cantiere delle Marche from the majority of the players in our industry.

"Throughout the years, we have showed the market that we are able to build true explorers that have both the elegance and style of a luxury yacht. The solutions we have fielded to make the RJ line meet all these requirements are once again driving CdM's explorer yachts forward," says Vasco Buonpensiere. "We can safely say that in the range 250/300GT the steel/aluminium Cantiere delle Marche explorer yachts have no equal in the market and are undoubtedly the best alternative to a fiberglass yacht."

The RJ115 is an elegant yet robust, reliable, environment friendly, long range explorer vessel with unrivalled technical equipment that allow her Owner, family and friends to enjoy safe journeys to the most remote and secluded areas of the globe. For all technical aspects, CdM has drawn not only on the expertise of its in-house design and engineering department but also that of long-standing partner Hydro Tec entrusted for the naval architecture.

Layout

The interior layout was tailored to the Owner family's specific needs and provides ensuite accommodation for eight guests (+2) in four lower deck cabins, and a master stateroom on the main deck forward. A crew of seven has their quarters on the Lower deck in three cabins while the Captain's is next to the wheelhouse on the Upper deck.

A cleverly designed layout offers easy circulation and a functional connection between the decks with all exterior stairs located on the port side and large side walkways. Great emphasis has been given to outdoor areas with large lounging/dining areas on all decks. Yet, should you have enough of sun and wind, when you enter the Main or Upper salon you don't lose contact with the outdoors as vast windows light the rooms while visually connecting them to the sea beyond.

On the Lower deck you realize that natural light and views are not reserved solely to the upper decks as all four guest cabins on the Lower deck, two Vip and two twin cabins, are indeed bright and airy thanks to large windows. On the same deck, the crew quarters sleep 6 members while the Captain's cabin is located next to a large wheelhouse on the Upper deck.

Interior design and decoration

Both owners were very much involved in the project, and she, as an architect herself, gave an important contribution to its development. The yacht's interior design and decoration are easy on the eye through and through and shapes remain just as soft as the neutral color palette. Textures of both wood and fabrics also play a central role by echoing materials found in nature.

The interior decoration of Stellamar, in its entirety, work in harmony creating warm and welcoming environments. An extensive use of bright natural oak for flooring and ceilings and cream leather wall panelling gives the interior a soothing atmosphere throughout the yacht, in both social and private areas.

Paszkowski designed all fixed furniture and chose, together with the Owners, most of the loose furniture and accessories by renowned manufacturers such as the Arpège Meridienne sofas by Christian Liaigre for the lounging area in the Main Salon, the Poliform Saint Germain sofa in the Skylounge, armchairs Archibald by Poltrona Frau, Cassina Hola chairs in the dining area whose table boasts a beautiful Breccia Aurora marble top. All bathrooms share the same bright and relaxing mood thanks to matt white statuary marble coupled to natural oak. The shower stall in the Owner's bath is equipped with infra-red sauna and hammam

Main technical features

The RJ115 is a full-displacement explorer vessel with steel hull and aluminium superstructure. With a total length of 35 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres she has a displacement of 283 tons. Twin heavy-duty Caterpillar C18 Acert 533kW each, complying with US EPA Tier 3 Emission Standards and IMO Tier II Emission Standards and 45 000 litres fuel tanks allow for range of around 5500nm at an economic speed of 9/10 knots. Stability is granted by a purposefully designed hull geometry and enhanced by electric-driven stabilizers.

"Stellamar will represent a game changer for her Owners who are planning to take their time, redesign their working schedule and leave for a tour of the world," Buonpensiere says. "They know that a comfortable and reliable explorer yacht such as the RJ 115 will take them safely to the farthest corners of the world allowing them to make their dream come true, eventually!"

Specifications: