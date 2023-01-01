Please select your home edition
Freedom Boat Club expands its presence in Australia announcing three upcoming new locations

by Freedom Boat Club 4 Apr 21:22 PDT
Freedom Boat Club © Andrew Toogood

Freedom Boat Club, a Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) business and the world's largest boat club, announced today the planned opening of three new locations in Australia at Bobbin Head, Pittwater, and Lake Macquarie. These new locations will provide direct access to picturesque waterways north of Sydney. Together with the previously announced company-operated location on Sydney Harbour at d'Albora's the Spit Marina, these three new locations will begin the process of quickly scaling Freedom's presence in the Asia-Pacific region, replicating its successful model in North America and Europe.

"We are thrilled to continue our growth into truly stunning and popular yet accessible boating locations in Australia," said David Kurczewski, General Manager, Shared Services Asia-Pacific. "We are confident in Darren and Nicky's ability to expand marine participation in this market with their clear passion for the on-water lifestyle, and commitment to delivering impeccable service. We look forward to our growing our partnership and supporting our members in the region."

The new clubs will be franchise locations led by Darren Vaux, Managing Director of Empire Marinas Group, president of ICOMIA and previous president of the Boating Industry Association in Australia, and Nicky Vaux, the Boat Princess and Director of the Marina Industries Association, who have more than 40 combined years of marine industry experience.

"One of our key drivers is helping people access the boating lifestyle and Freedom Boat Club is a world leader in this regard. With full member training, access to boats in incredible locations and affordable, flexible memberships Freedom really is boating reimagined," said Nicky Vaux. "As boaters ourselves it's great for us to be able to share the passion."

"Freedom Boat Club creates a new, accessible and affordable pathway to the boating lifestyle for seasoned and first-time boaters alike," said Darren Vaux. What makes the Freedom model so compelling is that members not only have access to the outstanding range of boats available through the Brunswick brands, but also access to fleets of boats in more than 380 locations worldwide."

The locations are planned to open in July 2023 with a wide selection of boats, including bowriders, ribs, center consoles and enclosed cabins, delivering members a variety of on-water experiences to suit their needs. Through Freedom's best-in-class operating model, members will have access to professional training and the ability to explore all of Broken Bay, Pittwater and Lake Macquarie, as well as any of Freedom's 380+ locations worldwide.

Membership pre-sales are currently under way and those interested in joining should visit FreedomBoatClub.au or email for more information.

