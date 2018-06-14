New public moorings to protect Reef from anchor damage

by Queensland Government 10 Apr 14:28 PDT

Thirty new public moorings will be installed across the Whitsundays to help protect sensitive coral on the Great Barrier Reef.

The new environmentally friendly moorings will be located at key points on the Reef to provide safe and sustainable access to some of the Whitsundays' most popular snorkelling and anchorage sites.

Learn more here.