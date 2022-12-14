Please select your home edition
SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow nearing completion

by Damen Yachting Team 7 Apr 06:21 PDT

The SeaXplorer 58 has successfully completed a series of sea trials ahead of her delivery later this Spring.

Taking to the waters at the Damen Yachting SeaXplorer build location in Antalya, the SeaXplorer 58 PINK SHADOW will be the third yacht delivered from the Dutch yacht builder's range of luxury explorer yachts.

SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow - photo © Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow - photo © Damen Yachting

The SeaXplorer 58, with her Ice Class hull for safe operations in polar waters and customised configuration, has been built and designed to meet the adventurous Owner's globe-trotting lifestyle with family and friends to explore polar and tropical regions alike.

SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow - photo © Damen Yachting
SeaXplorer 58 Pink Shadow - photo © Damen Yachting

Damen Yachting's SeaXplorer Design Manager Enrique Tintore: "We are very happy with how the sea trials are going and are looking forward to delivering this SeaXplorer to the Owner in the very near future. She performed and looked great sailing for first time and is certainly a head-turning yacht with her unique colour scheme and design features."

Pink Shadow at a glance:

  • Length overall: 58.00 metres (190 ft)
  • Beam overall (at hull): 11.00 metres (36 ft)
  • Draught (full load): 3.60 metres
  • Gross Tonnage: 1,090
  • Design Exterior: Azure Yacht Design
  • Design Interior: Design Unlimited
  • Naval architecture: Damen Yachting
  • Maximum speed: 14.5 knots
  • Range @ 11.5 knots 5,000 nautical miles
  • Guests: 12
  • Crew: 17 + Captain

