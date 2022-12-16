Prestige 420 Walkthrough: Comparing the F & S Line

Prestige 420 © TMG Yachts Prestige 420 © TMG Yachts

by TMG Yachts 7 Apr 02:31 PDT

Come onboard the Prestige 420 for a walkthrough with John Cowpe. Discover the features as well as the differences between the F-Line and S-Line Model.

The Prestige 420 comes in an S (Sports Top) and F (Flybridge) model, while both are similar they have a few key differences.

The key difference between the two models is that the Prestige 420 S has a sporty and sleek coupe-style design, with a hardtop that electrically opens into the saloon, while the PRESTIGE 420 F has a classic flybridge design, with a spacious flybridge that offers a commanding view of the surroundings.

The Prestige 420 S has a lower profile than the 420 F, which makes it more suitable for cruising in areas with low bridges or height restrictions. On the other hand, the Prestige 420 F's flybridge provides more outdoor living space and is better suited for entertaining guests or enjoying the open sea.

Both models share many of the same high-quality features, such as a spacious and comfortable interior, high-performance engines, advanced navigation and entertainment systems, and luxurious finishes throughout.

The choice between the two models will ultimately come down to personal preference and the intended use of the yacht.