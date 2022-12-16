Please select your home edition
Prestige 520 walkthrough with the owners

by TMG Yachts 7 Apr 17:37 PDT
Prestige 520 © TMG Yachts

Discover all the key features that made this couple fall in love with the Prestige 520. Paul and Bridget are second-time Prestige owners after owning a Prestige 500 for several years.

Key features of the Prestige 520

Comfortable Cabins: The yacht has three cabins with en-suite heads, and a luxurious full-beam owner's suite with private access and ensuite. This separate access allows Paul and Bridget to invite guests onboard while maintaining privacy. Paul also likes the easy access to the cockpit from the aft stairs.

Spacious Saloon: The PRESTIGE 520 has a spacious and elegant interior, with large windows and panoramic views. The saloon is highly versatile, with a lounge area that can become a dining area or an additional bed with the hydraulic table leg. A large sliding door gives access to the bulwarks and provides an airy flow throughout the space.

Galley: The galley on the PRESTIGE 520 is fully equipped with a refrigerator, freezer, microwave, and oven. There is also plenty of storage space for provisions and cooking supplies. The galley positioning offers an ideal flow to the cockpit and interior dining table.

Flybridge: The flybridge provides ample outdoor living space and stunning views. The flybridge features a large sun pad, a wet bar, and a dining area with a table and seating for six. Paul and Bridget refer to this as a deck with an umbrella.

IPS Technology: The PRESTIGE 520 is equipped with Volvo Penta IPS technology, which provides superior maneuverability and efficiency. The yacht also features a joystick control system, making it easy to navigate in tight spaces. Paul speaks highly of the IPS system and believes it has revolutionised boating, the joystick gives Bridget so much confidence and control behind the helm.

