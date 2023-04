Dress to impress these holidays

by GBRMPA 6 Apr 20:55 PDT

They may be one of the most iconic fashion statements of Queensland, but stinger suits are more than that. They protect you from deadly jellyfish stings.

Remember, it's still stinger season until late May. This 17cm box jellyfish was recently caught by the team at Forrest Beach Surf Life Saving Club! Don't forget to log your sightings on the Eye on the Reef network!