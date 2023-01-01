Cantiere delle Marche announces the sale of a Darwin 102

"We are very proud of the Darwin Class that asserts itself as a warhorse for our shipyard. In 2010, we launched a new class of yachts which fused superyacht standards of space and design with rugged, go-anywhere capabilities - all in a compact package. Over the years, the commercial result of this highly customizable series of explorer yachts exceeded our wildest expectations," says Ennio Cecchini, co-founder and President of Cantiere delle Marche.

"All models belonging to the Darwin Class share the same ocean-going, go-anywhere nature yet each one is designed to meet its Owner's requests and way of using it. The proactive attitude of our sales team, our sensitivity and availability to introduce changes of both technical and functional features, together with the exquisite construction quality, were among the reasons why this experienced British yacht Owner chose to have a Darwin 102 built by CdM. He is a very dynamic person who owned both sail and motor yachts in the past and, thanks to his experience and knowledge of life at sea, knew exactly what kind of yacht his next should be," says Carlo Aquilanti, Sales Manager, who adds "I would like to thank Andrew Bond of Fraser who has definitely had a pivotal role in the whole process making this sale smooth for both the yard and the buyer".

He visited the Darwin Class 106 Uptight on the occasion of the Cannes Yachting Festival 2022 and was positively impressed by the quality and ingenuity of its construction.

After a thorough survey, he also realized that the yachts of the Darwin series feature hulls with much more volume than those of conventional motor yachts of the same size, with deep and rounded underwater sections. And that, when it comes to fuel and storage capacity, each Darwin can comfortably cross the Atlantic or cruise around all season before needing a top-up.

So, in the following months both size and all details of the project were discussed and decided, and the yacht designed according to his requests. Among other things, he asked to have the windscreen in the wheelhouse modified to add further character to the profile while enhancing visibility from the steering post, and to have the tender crane hidden in a compartment at the farthest end of the Sun Deck (as in the RJ series).

The interior, which decoration has been entrusted to Londonbased Lawson Robb design firm, will feature a four guest cabins layout on the Lower deck with the Owner Stateroom on the Main deck forward. Two airy and bright salons are located on the Main and Upper deck. Total number of guests is 12 as the two large twin cabins have a pullman bed each. Quarters for a crew of five are split between the Lower deck forward section and the Upper deck where the Captain has a large cabin next to the wheelhouse.

At 31m, with a beam of 7.43m, the new Darwin 102 will have a displacement of 240t and a Gross Tonnage of 245GT. Thanks to 40 000 litres of fuel and twin Caterpillar C18 Acert 500kW each, she will have a range of around 5 000 nm at 9 knots.

The yacht will be used by the Owners but also chartered and classified accordingly.

