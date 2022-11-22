The Italian Sea Group announces the launch of the new Admiral 55-meter superyacht

by The Italian Sea Group 8 Apr 07:55 PDT

The Italian Sea Group, a global luxury yacht operator, has launched the new Admiral 55-meter superyacht S-Force Silver Star, whose interior is entirely by Giorgio Armani.

The sale, which dates back to 2021, was finalized through broker Jean-Claude Carme of TWW Yachts representing the owner.

The project, whose Armani/Casa interiors were handled by Giorgio Armani and his Team in collaboration with the Admiral Style Center, interprets and merges the DNA of the two brands to create a unique superyacht whose interior is the result of the encounter between the excellence of the nautical world and that of fashion and design.

"This superyacht is the further result of the exciting partnership with Giorgio Armani of which I am extremely proud and is the confirmation of our ability to measure ourselves in unique projects with brands of excellence, "Made in Italy," with which we share the same values," comments Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group - Giorgio Armani is synonymous with timeless elegance and refinement and his stylistic vision contributes to further enhance our aesthetic sensibility and confirm our business model oriented to the customization of every detail to make absolutely unique each of our works in feeling with the vision and desire of each shipowner".

Exterior Lines

The yacht, made of steel and aluminium, is distinguished by its fluid and sinuous exterior design, with lines flowing dynamically between planes enhancing its elegant and sporty spirit while confirming the high-quality standards of Admiral yachts. Among the most innovative details, the beach club area, served by a state-of-the-art staircase to facilitate access to the sea, is unique, featuring high fully glazed side walls to protect against windy days and a huge sunbathing platform.

Comprising 3 decks housing a generous open sun deck, the yacht boasts 6 cabins including 1 master, 1 VIP and 4 guests and cabins for 11 crew members.

On the upper deck, exterior and interior areas are connected by a fully sliding glass door that provides continuity between spaces. The "touch and go" area delicately overlooks the hull silhouette, while on the sun deck, a custom Jacuzzi whirlpool guarantees maximum relaxation for guests.

The Interior

The Armani/Casa interiors of S-Force Silver Star confirm the aesthetic philosophy of essential and sophisticated luxury, with refined environments and neutral tones, and appear always very elegant and never excessive.

Details are fundamental and emphasize the yacht's purity, classicism and at the same time modernity. The minimalism of the forms finds its counterpoint in the use of precious and refined materials, such as high-quality fabrics and marbles, luxurious yet discreet handcrafted finishes, and a skilful mix of colours, including ivory and light blue, used in soft and refined nuances.

Ivory onyx, bluette rosewood marble, and printed silk produced in Venice define a luxurious yet light atmosphere in the house's style. A touch of metal lights up the sought-after details with a champagne glow; "tamo" wood, a cool-toned Japanese maple, creates an elegant contrast by bringing dark touches to an essentially monochromatic environment.

Sustainability

As a confirmation of The Italian Sea Group's focus on sustainability, the superyacht S-Force Silver Star has Green Plus certification, an additional voluntary notation issued by RINA based on environmental performance.