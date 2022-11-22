Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

The Italian Sea Group announces the launch of the new Admiral 55-meter superyacht

by The Italian Sea Group 8 Apr 07:55 PDT

The Italian Sea Group, a global luxury yacht operator, has launched the new Admiral 55-meter superyacht S-Force Silver Star, whose interior is entirely by Giorgio Armani.

The sale, which dates back to 2021, was finalized through broker Jean-Claude Carme of TWW Yachts representing the owner.

The project, whose Armani/Casa interiors were handled by Giorgio Armani and his Team in collaboration with the Admiral Style Center, interprets and merges the DNA of the two brands to create a unique superyacht whose interior is the result of the encounter between the excellence of the nautical world and that of fashion and design.

"This superyacht is the further result of the exciting partnership with Giorgio Armani of which I am extremely proud and is the confirmation of our ability to measure ourselves in unique projects with brands of excellence, "Made in Italy," with which we share the same values," comments Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group - Giorgio Armani is synonymous with timeless elegance and refinement and his stylistic vision contributes to further enhance our aesthetic sensibility and confirm our business model oriented to the customization of every detail to make absolutely unique each of our works in feeling with the vision and desire of each shipowner".

Exterior Lines

The yacht, made of steel and aluminium, is distinguished by its fluid and sinuous exterior design, with lines flowing dynamically between planes enhancing its elegant and sporty spirit while confirming the high-quality standards of Admiral yachts. Among the most innovative details, the beach club area, served by a state-of-the-art staircase to facilitate access to the sea, is unique, featuring high fully glazed side walls to protect against windy days and a huge sunbathing platform.

Admiral 55-meter superyacht S-Force Silver Star - photo © The Italian Sea Group
Admiral 55-meter superyacht S-Force Silver Star - photo © The Italian Sea Group

Comprising 3 decks housing a generous open sun deck, the yacht boasts 6 cabins including 1 master, 1 VIP and 4 guests and cabins for 11 crew members.

On the upper deck, exterior and interior areas are connected by a fully sliding glass door that provides continuity between spaces. The "touch and go" area delicately overlooks the hull silhouette, while on the sun deck, a custom Jacuzzi whirlpool guarantees maximum relaxation for guests.

The Interior

The Armani/Casa interiors of S-Force Silver Star confirm the aesthetic philosophy of essential and sophisticated luxury, with refined environments and neutral tones, and appear always very elegant and never excessive.

Admiral 55-meter superyacht S-Force Silver Star - photo © The Italian Sea Group
Admiral 55-meter superyacht S-Force Silver Star - photo © The Italian Sea Group

Details are fundamental and emphasize the yacht's purity, classicism and at the same time modernity. The minimalism of the forms finds its counterpoint in the use of precious and refined materials, such as high-quality fabrics and marbles, luxurious yet discreet handcrafted finishes, and a skilful mix of colours, including ivory and light blue, used in soft and refined nuances.

Ivory onyx, bluette rosewood marble, and printed silk produced in Venice define a luxurious yet light atmosphere in the house's style. A touch of metal lights up the sought-after details with a champagne glow; "tamo" wood, a cool-toned Japanese maple, creates an elegant contrast by bringing dark touches to an essentially monochromatic environment.

Sustainability

As a confirmation of The Italian Sea Group's focus on sustainability, the superyacht S-Force Silver Star has Green Plus certification, an additional voluntary notation issued by RINA based on environmental performance.

Admiral 55-meter superyacht S-Force Silver Star - photo © The Italian Sea Group
Admiral 55-meter superyacht S-Force Silver Star - photo © The Italian Sea Group

Related Articles

Mega yacht Admiral GC-Force 73 sold
The newest gem from The Italian Sea Group's Admiral fleet The Italian Sea Group, global player in the luxury yacht market, announces the sale of a new 73-meter mega yacht: GC-Force, the newest gem from the Admiral fleet. Posted on 23 Feb Introducing the new 72-meter megayacht Admiral
This yacht is the first of two designed entirely by Giorgio Armani We are pleased to announce that The Italian Sea Group and Giorgio Armani will unveil the 72-meter Admiral megayacht at an exclusive private event to be held at the Marina di Carrara Headquarters on the evening of Saturday, 11 February. Posted on 11 Feb The official video of M/Y Kensho is out now!
TISG'S most significant yacht to date This project was anything but ordinary, which is how the Owner came across The Italian Sea Group. Posted on 22 Nov 2022 First Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 delivered
The plan of commercial development in the US market continues The Italian Sea Group, a global operator in luxury yachting, active in the construction and refit of motor-yachts and sailing yachts up to 140 metres, announces the delivery of the first Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 in Miami. Posted on 20 Sep 2022 The Italian Sea Group Presents: Project “Panorama”
The new 50 Meters Admiral Superyacht Panorama is the project of the new 50 meters superyacht of the Admiral fleet, flagship brand of The Italian Sea Group, global operator in luxury yachting, active in the construction and refit of yachts up to 140 meters. Posted on 13 Sep 2022 Delivery of 75m Admiral Kensho
An innovative M/Y that redefines the concept of space, layout and luxury Admiral, flagship brand of The Italian Sea Group, global operator in the building and refitting of luxury motoryacht up to and over 140 m, delivered today the new 75 m. M/Y Kensho to its owner. Posted on 8 Jul 2022 Delivery of the M/Y Tecnomar EVO 120
A unique and state-of the art product in contemporary yachting Tecnomar a brand of The Italian Sea Group, global operator in the luxury yachting industry, first Italian builder of super-yachts over 50 metres, announces the delivery of the EVO120 motor-yacht. Posted on 20 May 2022 New mega 82 metre yacht Admiral Galileo sold
This sale represents The Italian Sea Group's official entry into the US market with large yachts The Italian Sea Group announces the sale of a new Galileo 82 metre mega yacht from Admiral fleet, completed by US broker Frank Grzeszczak Sr. - Head of Sales of the Americas for Admiral and President and Founder of FGI Yacht Group. Posted on 24 Jan 2022
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy