Highfield new models to debut at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2023

Highfield Sport 660 © Highfield Boats Highfield Sport 660 © Highfield Boats

by Jeni Bone 8 Apr 14:40 PDT

At the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, Highfield Boats Australia will host the Australian debut of the all-new Sport 660, a 6.6-metre offshore capable dayboat that already has a legion of fans around the world.

This mid-sized family RIB with a super-deep-V hull is perfect for exploration, watersports and days on the water.

With 46,000 boats delivered globally since the brand's inception in 2011, Highfield Boats is now the world's number one in the RIB tender sector and a global player in the 5-metre+ segment.

The new Highfield Sport 660 boasts a hull with a deadrise angle of 26-degrees, integrated under floor fuel tanks, EVA teak flooring and fantastic family-friendly features such as cushioned seating, sundeck, plenty of storage, swim platform with ladder and shower kit. A bimini is just one of the optional extras that make this versatile RIB the choice for "a casual cruise, watersports or offshore adventures," as CEO, Julien Carussi explains.

"The Sport 660 is really the perfect boat for days out on the water with the family and friends," he states.

"Like all of our boats, the 660 Sport features leading edge hull design offering an exceptional ride in just about any conditions. The deep V ensures that the boat rides smoothly whilst also limiting any water coming onboard when under way or at rest."

When at rest the 660 Sport comes into her own, settling into the tubes and creating a stable platform. The forward sunpad is a great spot to relax, while the aft seat and folding table provides space for a casual lunch or drinks.

The driver is catered to as well with comfortable bolster seats and a great helm position. Access in and out of the water facilitated by the large transom with boarding ladder and shower.

Rated for up to 13 people, the 660 Sport is powered by a 175hp engine with 140 Litre fuel capacity. Standard features include ORCA® Hypalon tubes, high tensile chromated and powder coated aluminium hull, keel guard, self-draining deck, among many other inclusions.

All Highfield Sport RIBs are easy to tow, launch and recover due to their light weight and integrated davit lifting eyes.

The Highfield line-up at SCIBS 2023 will also include the popular Sport 560, versatile Patrol 660 and 460 models, and from the Classic range, the 380GT, 360FCT and 340, along with models in the Ultralite and Roll Up ranges.

Appealing to the conscious consumer, the all-new Highfield Classic 340 E, which launched at Boot Dusseldorf in January, will make its Australian debut at SCIBS 2023.

Powered by ePropulsion Navy 6.0 Evo Electric Outboard Motor which provides clean, efficient and reliable power at 9.9hp, the 340 E is exhaust-free and close to silent for eco-friendly boating. Lightweight and compact, the outboard is easy to carry around, whether stored ashore or onboard.

Highfield CEO Julien Carussi will attend SCIBS 2023 to meet owners, launch the new model and discuss innovations and plans for 2023-24 with boating media.

"I was last at SCIBS in 2019 so it will be great to attend again, this time with a big new display of our very latest products," he says.

"Boat Shows are a great opportunity for us to display our products and meet with our owners and prospects. The most valuable feedback we receive is from those people using our boats, so boat shows are a great opportunity to meet with those people and get their feedback.

"Sanctuary Cove is a great event for us as we highly value feedback we get from the Australian customers as they are using our product all the time, and in a lot of cases, in testing conditions.

"Australia is also critical market for us, and we haven't had the chance to travel for a while, so it's great to reconnect with our team in Australia and our most important customers."

Highfield Boats will be on display on The Promenade above F Arm.

For more information, visit highfieldboats.com.au