Horizon Yachts plans a stunning showcase for Sanctuary Cove

Horizon RP125 © Horizon Yachts Horizon RP125 © Horizon Yachts

by Horizon Yachts 11 Apr 00:07 PDT

Demonstrating record sales over the last two years, the Australian market has fully embraced the variety of Horizon yacht models targeted to the region's diverse boating audience. This year, Horizon plans its largest showcase to date at the annual Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, with eight yachts on display bookended by the debuting V74 and RP125 motor yachts. From May 25 to 28, 2023, the Horizon Yacht Australia (HYA) team will be joined by senior members of Horizon Yachts headquarters on the display on Pier G that will also include three FD80s, two FD90s and an RP100.

The flagship of this grand display will certainly be the new Horizon RP125, the largest Horizon yacht sold in Australia. Commissioned for a repeat owner, the RP125 is the largest of the J.C. Espinosa-designed Raised Pilothouse series of yachts. Uniquely, this build also features the High Performance Piercing Bow (HPPB) design found in the Fast Displacement (FD) Series of yachts and, despite its model moniker, has an enlarged salon and galley in lieu of a raised pilothouse. The result of this owner-driven design change is an incredibly spacious salon and well-equipped galley with high ceilings and plenty of natural light. Boasting numerous custom features throughout, from the skylounge design with spacious quarters for the Captain, to dive and fishing gear storage in the beach garage, to a Hi/Lo handrail in the main deck foyer, this yacht carries the RP style with plentiful deck areas designed for entertaining. The RP125 is a five-stateroom yacht with an on-deck master suite and two VIP staterooms and two mirrored queen staterooms on the lower deck.

Sleek in her styling, with an open flybridge and elegantly stepped decks cascading to the bow, the RP100 on display features a spacious four-stateroom layout. Customized for the Australian market and conforming to AZ/NZS electric standards, the RP100 offers a traditional superyacht configuration, with a spacious main salon opening from the aft deck and leading into the formal dining area with a grand country-kitchen-style galley forward. The raised pilothouse is accompanied by a large built-in settee, while the open flybridge offers U-shaped seating and a dinette, a wet bar and grill.

The two FD90 models on display each boast unique features that are indicators of Horizon's willingness to engineer and customize to an owner's specifications. The FD90 Hull 22 features an enclosed skylounge configuration and a four-stateroom layout that comprises an on-deck master, convertible VIP on the lower deck and a spacious beach club. Specified with a contemporary interior and high-end equipment throughout, this FD90 is the first Horizon model to be equipped with the JUNG automation system.

Constructed to meet the Australian Maritime Safety Authority's (AMSA) new 2C Survey requirements for commercially-operated vessels, the FD90 Hull 25 offers a five-stateroom layout with a split-use skylounge and a beach garage. Highlighted by water-bleached walnut and dyed koto woods, the interior exudes a cool and contemporary feel. Aft of the enclosed wheelhouse with a dayhead, the split-use skylounge features a large lounge area with a bar and a Jacuzzi tub and grill area aft. This yacht also features a fold-down radar arch for ease of navigation.

The Horizon Yacht Australia display will showcase three FD80 models, the first of which - Hull 2 - features an enclosed bridge configuration and perfectly exemplifies the sought-after features that define the FD Series, such as floor-to-ceiling windows, a wide 22' 8" beam, and a striking exterior profile that presides atop Horizon's High Performance Piercing Bow and hull design.

Designed to incorporate many features found aboard much larger yachts, this FD80 Skyline offers four staterooms including an on-deck master suite, with crew quarters aft as well as a spacious beach club with a Hi/Lo swim platform.

The FD80 Hull 9 also features a four-stateroom layout with a full-beam master suite on the main deck and three additional staterooms on the lower deck. Designed in a contemporary yet comfortable interior aesthetic described as "Charcoal in Snow", the interior is highlighted by water-bleached walnut with brushed metallic highlights and dyed koto accents. The yacht is configured with a split-use skylounge, which sees an enclosed wheelhouse area forward and a protected al fresco area for entertainment extending aft on the boat deck.

Making its debut at the show is the brand new FD80 Hull 10, which is the first FD model in Australia to feature a galley-aft layout. Numerous innovative features are found throughout this four-stateroom yacht, from its helipad to its large VIP with convertible beds, to its fully customized aft and boat decks fitted with convertible dining tables and BBQ grill areas. This FD80 features a contemporary interior decor boasting hardware from ABI Interiors and feature lighting by Rakumba. Upgraded MTU 1,600hp engines, stabilizers and thrusters, and augmented 14,500L fuel capacity are but a few notable features of this exciting new build.

Rounding out this exceptional showcase is the brand new Horizon V74. Defined by a plumb bow design and exterior profile defined by Stimson Yachts and an interior layout penned by Jonathan Quinn Barnett, the V74 has been customized for the Australian market. This four-stateroom yacht features a bright main salon with large windows as well as a spacious galley and country kitchen dinette forward on the main deck. This yacht boasts an enclosed skylounge with a dayhead, a fully equipped beach club and an extended Hi/Lo swim platform.

"The V74, while smaller in length than most Horizon vessels delivered in Australia, is market-leading in terms of overall volume," says Director of Horizon Yacht Australia, Mark Western. "Our V Series is a breakthrough in style and functionality and offers an intelligent layout and a modern take on a classic design. We are excited to be showcasing it at SCIBS 2023 alongside our RP100, FD90 and FD80 models as well as the largest yacht sold to date in Australia - the RP125. SCIBS is our home show; we consider it the best show in Australia."

To schedule your appointment during the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, May 25th - 28th, 2023, please contact Horizon Yacht Australia at +61 7 5577 9009 or email .