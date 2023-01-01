Helly Hansen Introduces New Fully Featured Newport Coastal Jacket

by Helly Hansen 14 Apr 04:00 PDT

Helly Hansen Introduces New Newport Coastal Jacket with a Retro Inspired Design

OSLO, NORWAY (2023)

For over 140 years, Helly Hansen has been working with professionals from around the world to develop gear to help people stay and feel alive on the ocean, the mountains and the outdoors. Founded in Norway, Helly Hansen's heritage is rooted in sailing, and in Spring/Summer 2023, the brand continues to expand its sailing collection with the new Newport Coastal Jacket, a fully featured sailing jacket with a color-blocked design inspired by the iconic 1990s marine aesthetic.

Named after one of the world's sailing capitals, Newport, Rhode Island, the jacket's design is a nod to the town's long-standing history with the sport, refreshed with modern colorways and innovative technologies and detailing. Developed together with coastal sailing professionals, the jacket provides the highest level of waterproof/breathable protection with its HELLY TECH® Professional fabric construction. Additionally, with a PFC-free durable water repellent treatment and 100% recycled, solution-dyed mesh lining, the Newport Coastal Jacket is more responsibly designed. It also contains a minimum of 50% recycled content, including high quality Ocean Bound recycled material, made by repurposing abandoned, lost and discarded fishing gear like fishing buoys, which are otherwise a major source of marine litter.

Additional features of the jacket include a high collar for weatherproof protection, SOLAS-rated reflectors for visibility and safety, articulated sleeves for optimal mobility, an adjustable and packable hi-vis hood, six gear pockets, and an adjustable hem and cuffs.

"As we continue to evolve our sailing collection, we're looking for innovative solutions to provide more responsible gear that doesn't compromise on function or performance," said Diameteryvind Vedvik, VP of Ski, Sailing and R&D at Helly Hansen.

"The new Newport Coastal Jacket does just that - a more responsibly designed, fully featured sailing jacket with a classic look that offers the highest level of protection for both professionals and sailing enthusiasts."

The Newport Coastal Jacket will be available in men's and women's specific designs in-store and online starting Spring 2023, alongside the Newport Coastal Bib. To learn more about the new Newport collection and Ocean Bound recycled material, please visit hellyhansen.com.

About Helly Hansen

Founded in Norway in 1877, Helly Hansen continues to develop professional grade apparel that helps people stay and feel alive. Through insights drawn from living and working in the world's harshest environments, the company has developed a long list of first-to-market innovations, including the first supple waterproof fabrics more than 140 years ago. Other breakthroughs include the first fleece fabrics in the 1960s, the first technical base layers in the 1970s, made with LIFA® Stay Dry technology, the patented H2Flow™ temperature regulating system, and the revolutionary lighter, warmer LIFALOFT™ insulation. Building on Helly Hansen's proprietary HELLY TECH® waterproof/breathable system, the technical outdoor brand has most recently introduced the award-winning LIFA INFINITY PRO™ - the company's most innovative and responsible waterproof/breathable technology to date.

Helly Hansen is a leader in technical sailing and performance ski apparel, as well as premium workwear. Its uniforms are worn and trusted by more than 55,000 professionals and can be found on Olympians, National Teams, and at more than 200 ski resorts and mountain guiding operations globally.

Helly Hansen's outerwear, base layers, sportswear and footwear are sold in more than 40 countries around the world and the company is owned by Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC). To learn more about Helly Hansen's latest collections, visit www.hellyhansen.com.