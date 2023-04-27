Marine Auctions April 2023 Online Auctions

Please find attached details of the Vessels and Marina Berth we will be offering for sale in our April Online Auction. The Online Auction Bidding starts on Friday 21st April and will end on Thursday 27th April 2023 at 2 pm AEST.



Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.



For further details and numerous photos go to our website, www.marineauctions.com.au then click on, View or Register for the Online Auction Now.



To View the Brochure, Click on View Brochure -Below.



If you require any further information, regarding our Online Auctions, Marine Valuations or Marina Berth Sales contact.

Adrian Seiffert

Director

Marine Auctions & Valuations



Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358



Email:adrian@marineauctions.com.au We are now accepting entries for our May 2023 Online Auction



Marine Auctions is the alternative way in selling any type of vessel with proven and successful results, which is due to our innovative marking and our large database of potential buyers.

If you are not using Marine Auctions. you could be missing out on the highest bid.