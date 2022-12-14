Not even a start…

Sometimes you're just plain lucky. Well now, many would like to subscribe to that theory, and that's just fine. Yet there are people who prefer to hold another mantra close to their chest. That one is: you make your own luck. As they say, it's your call, as to which one you want to life by.

Our crew had a great meeting with Winch Design at Boot Düsseldorf, and then I had the chance of catching up with the team at Hill Robinson/Moravia Yachting, and now I am immersed in the magnificent B2, feeling like I am ten foot tall and bullet proof, and I have not even set foot on board.

That's not fortunate. It's not even joyous. It could be euphoric, and it is most certainly rapturous. For that, I am totally thankful, and also a tad overwhelmed, for it has been some time since I have 'lived' in this space.

The Clipper bow will never go out of style, and with her distinct foremast there is a total grandeur with B2 from the get go. She never screams superyacht, but rather allows her generous 85.65m LOA and five decks to inform onlookers that this is a vessel capable of being both relaxed and elegant, carry 22 souls (when in Private Mode, and 12 in Charter Mode) from multi-generational brackets in their own spaces and harmony, or be the centre statement for a grand soirée.

That's a lot to achieve for any craft, but then 2150 Gross Tonnes can be put to very good use.

Launched in 2009 from the prestigious Abeking & Rasmussen yard to a Reymond Langton design, she was lengthened in 2019, and just last year received her new Winch Design interior. I was most interested to see the latter, for you do feel that she very much has the same cleanliness of aesthetic both internally and externally, and very much in the modern minimalist vein. Warm and convivial, whilst being open and spacious is as difficult to achieve as an all-encompassing précis is to a 10,000 word thesis.

Take a moment to see for yourself with this video.

You can do it

B2 does have charter days left available this Summer. Add in two custom tenders, a RIB, and all manner of propelled and human powered water toys, along with an expansive beach club, located immediately underneath the glass-bottomed pool out aft, along with a jacuzzi on the Sun Deck, and 22 guests could spend all day just going from one area to another. When under charter, this number is reduced to 12, so the crew of 26 will be across your every need, as well as the running of the vessel herself.

That's just outside, as well, for internally there is a gym, massage room, TV room, and then head the Skylounge to crank out a jam session from the myriad of instruments on offer. With so much to enjoy, her new owner or charterer is bound to create definitive lifetime moments.

Being not that old to begin with, the refresh is a testament to the owner. So what does Adam Papadakis, Head of Sales of Moravia Yachting, have to say? "B2 ticks many different boxes for a new owner. The yacht was designed for multi-generational usage, offering a capacity with the flexibility and versatility that not many yachts do, even those of a larger size. The layout of the five different decks creates a variety of social spaces so that, even with 22 guests on board, the yacht still feels both intimate and expansive," explains Adam.

So then what was the overarching reason for her 2022 refit? "B2 was acquired by a new owner who was keen on customising her interior layout and style to his taste. By reducing the initial number of cabins, there are now many more features and areas for guests to enjoy on board, such as the brand-new spa, a gym, or the music lounge. This massively enhances the overall guest experience, not only in private use, but even more so in charter operation."

Reflecting on her significant expanse, Papadakis added, "B2's eleven Suites (including Master and VIP, with six King Bed suites, two of which have direct access to the main deck, and two Queen Bed suites) are spread across three decks. Three guest cabins are located on the lower deck, seven on the main, and the Owner's Suite, with its private, forward facing lounge area is situated on the upper deck."

"The upper deck is now designated the Owner's Deck, albeit the owner's quarters can be easily separated from the rest of the deck when guests want to enjoy the fitness and spa facilities. A huge, full beam beach club below the glass-bottomed swimming pool with port and starboard opening shell doors offers unparalleled views and entertainment experience. Guests can spread across the five expansive decks offering unique privacy and living space versatility."

Of design, aesthetics, and sensuality

Winch Design can be justly proud of their achievements to meet the brief for the refit of B2. They offered the following commentary about their direction, and the premise for their creation:

"The elegant sheer line of motor yacht B2 connects a strong bow to an inviting transom, characterized by a vibrant beach club. Combining innovative functional comfort and a sophisticated aesthetic, B2 invites you to enjoy the pleasure of peaceful, comfortable cruising, whilst offering all the amenities one could wish for.

"Indoor and outdoor spaces connect harmoniously and create the perfect haven for family life, entertaining and relaxation. The interior cleverly contrasts deep tones and soft creams into teal blue textiles that maximise the feeling of space on board. Dark lacquered woods, together with brushed antique bronze, buttery soft cream leathers and colour accents create a feeling of resplendent contemporary glamour."

"With its eclectic feel and its striking yellow bar, the beach club in the lower deck is guaranteed to provide multiple levels of entertainment. Stepping onboard the yacht, you are immediately met with the inviting aroma of wood and leather. The open plan main seating area in the main deck provides a relaxed seating style. The neutral colour palette of the interior is complemented by pops of teal blue and showcases textures of dark woods and rattan to create a welcoming space. The ceiling dome is dressed in a woven suede leather which mirrors the sophisticated theme. One of the interior's most standout features is the incredible blue parchment bar unit.

"The indoor dining area on the upper deck seamlessly connects to the aft deck terrace, which is protected on both sides for optimal comfort, and allows for a smooth transition, both at anchor and when under way. The deck is peppered with both stunning artwork and feature furniture pieces such as the exquisite dining table and sideboards. Forward on this deck is the owner's stateroom. A serene haven away from the world, it includes his-and-hers bathrooms and dressing rooms and a full beam cabin with 180-degree views over the bow."

"The sky lounge continues the recurring theme of connectivity through music. With its many instruments available, the space can transform into a creative jamming experience. Taking inspiration from the sea ocean, the interior strikes a balance between splashes of dark blue, whites and natural materials such as rattan.

"Exterior areas have been designed to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience with their many bars and sun loungers. The bridge deck space includes a large exterior dining table custom made to meet the request for a table that can extend from casual family dining to banquet-style entertaining and bar area, allowing the joy of socialising to continue whilst in the waters.

"B2 is a unique yacht that plays beautifully between a timeless exterior and an interior that seamlessly blends the very best of sophisticated elegance, while offering everything and more that an owner and their guests could want on board a superyacht."

A word, a maxim, a thought

So if fortune does indeed favour the brave, then some courageous souls will be making contact about now with either Adam Papadakis, who is Head of Sales of Moravia Yachting and Broker for B2, or Sales and Charter Broker Rob Lander, to see how to merge this striking craft and their time into their own euphoric symphony. Take the tour of B2, online now.

