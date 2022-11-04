Singapore swing - The lion city awaits its first Wallypower58

Wallypower58 © Gilles Martin-Raget Wallypower58 © Gilles Martin-Raget

by Ferretti Group 13 Apr 21:07 PDT

Singapore makes another historic motor and marine feat as the first all New wallypower58 makes it's way to the region. Sold through Hong Seh Yachting, the exclusive dealer of Ferretti Yachts, Riva and Pershing, it is dubbed as the best-looking boat to date with its foldout transom, carbon-fiber cockpit and sculpted windshield - boasting qualities years ahead of the market.

The sleek new 58-foot motor yacht features exhilarating performance and is fused with pitch-perfect handling with Wally's taught aesthetic to assure and offer guests a truly sublime experience on the water. Combining performance and beauty, the sailing-yacht effect is heightened by the liberal use of carbon fiber which was visible across the exterior, from the hardtop to helm console to the cockpit table.

This sale further bolsters the success of Wally in region, following 2022 sales of the wallywhy200 and wallytender43 respectively.