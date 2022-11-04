Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Singapore swing - The lion city awaits its first Wallypower58

by Ferretti Group 13 Apr 21:07 PDT
Wallypower58 © Gilles Martin-Raget

Singapore makes another historic motor and marine feat as the first all New wallypower58 makes it's way to the region. Sold through Hong Seh Yachting, the exclusive dealer of Ferretti Yachts, Riva and Pershing, it is dubbed as the best-looking boat to date with its foldout transom, carbon-fiber cockpit and sculpted windshield - boasting qualities years ahead of the market.

Wallypower58 - photo © Ferretti Group
Wallypower58 - photo © Ferretti Group

The sleek new 58-foot motor yacht features exhilarating performance and is fused with pitch-perfect handling with Wally's taught aesthetic to assure and offer guests a truly sublime experience on the water. Combining performance and beauty, the sailing-yacht effect is heightened by the liberal use of carbon fiber which was visible across the exterior, from the hardtop to helm console to the cockpit table.

This sale further bolsters the success of Wally in region, following 2022 sales of the wallywhy200 and wallytender43 respectively.

Related Articles

Ferretti Group stakes its claim to the East Coast
At the Palm Beach International Boat Show The Palm Beach International Boat Show returns to Florida's east coast, where the world's finest superyachts, boats and exhibitors meet up in sunny West Palm Beach. Posted on 22 Mar New Ferretti Yachts 1000 Skydeck
An upper deck transformed into an exclusive indoor area where you can touch the sky The determination of Ferretti Yachts to keep raising the standards of comfort and liveability has produced a spectacular new version of the brand's flagship. Posted on 19 Mar Ferretti Group goes to Miami with nine stars
The new Ferretti Yachts 860 and wallypower58, both making their debut in the US Sales in the Americas are trending up and Ferretti Group is taking a fantastic fleet of nine yachts to Miami, all sharing a winning formula: Made in Italy beauty and innovation, defined by cutting edge technology and a razor-sharp focus on sustainability. Posted on 15 Feb Ferretti Yachts Infynito 90: beyond imagination
Presenting the first model in a new range that creates limitless experience of sky and sea Ferretti Yachts InFYnito lets them enjoy life on board as if the yacht were an extension of their home, somewhere to breathe in the light and where the dialogue between interior and exterior gives a feeling of total fulfilment. Posted on 28 Jan Introducing the new Riva 102' Corsaro Super
Contemporary, sporty and with spaces created to feel in seamless contact with the sea To engage with heritage and contemporary trends, raising the standards of aesthetics, liveability and comfort through innovations in design, style and technology: this is the source of inspiration behind every boat that comes out from Riva' shipyards. Posted on 27 Jan Introducing the new Ferretti Yachts 580
Comfort and sportiness at the highest levels for the new flybridge A sporty personality, contemporary taste and pared-down design: the new Ferretti Yachts 580 combines the brand's hallmark comfort, modern luxury and wellbeing, becoming the new star of the flybridge range. Posted on 24 Jan Ferretti Group to participate in Shanghai's CIIE
Announcing participation in the 2022 China International Import Expo Ferretti Group is pleased to announce its participation in the 2022 China International Import Expo (CIIE), to be held in Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Centre from 5-10 November. Posted on 4 Nov 2022 Ferretti Group is back in the limelight
At the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Ferretti Group's magnificent 2022 takes in the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from October 26 to 30, with three spectacular debuts on the American market. Posted on 27 Oct 2022 Ferretti Yachts 860: a new sea-mphony
The new flybridge features advanced design solutions that compose a symphony of beauty and wellbeing From a harmony of different notes comes a vibrant new symphony that touches unexpected chords: Ferretti Yachts 860, the latest creation from Ferretti Group's historic boatyard. Posted on 14 Sep 2022 Ferretti Group at Cannes Yachting Festival 2022
A fleet of 25 yachts, with five world premieres Ferretti Group opens the Cannes Yachting Festival on a high note with a fleet of 25 magnificent yachts, including five world premieres for the Riva, Ferretti Yachts and Custom Line brands. Posted on 7 Sep 2022
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy