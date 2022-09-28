Rossinavi launches No Stress

No Stress © Rossinavi No Stress © Rossinavi

by Rossinavi 14 Apr 02:24 PDT

The new 50m luxury yacht is a unique project fully realised by Enrico Gobbi - Team for Design.

Gobbi's Venice-based studio is responsible for the exterior architecture and interior design of No Stress, Rossinavi's first hybrid vessel

Rossinavi has presented in their facility of Viareggio its latest project, No Stress. This is Rossinavi's first hybrid yacht equipped with AI. The project is a sophisticated sports yacht with exterior architecture and interior styling by Venice-based practice Enrico Gobbi - Team for Design.

No Stress is a full-aluminium sporty yacht with a fast-displacement hull. The vessel has a double power system: two MTU 16V 2000 M96L diesel engines and two electric motors powered by both the generators and the battery pack; when in electric mode, the system is managed by an AI that monitors its consumption.

The overall exterior design of No Stress is inspired by the sophisticated style of automotive icons. Key features and captivating aesthetic elements, such as its slender silhouette and dynamic sleek lines, make it well balanced, elegant, and fast, while the interior is minimal but with accurate architectural details.

In recent years, Rossinavi has focused heavily on the development of high-efficiency vessels that, in combination with BluE technology, allows for environmentally friendly cruising. No Stress is composed of two propulsion systems and independent of each other. No Stress can offer up to five different operating modes therefore adapting perfectly to every need, always offering unique experiences while in navigation.

"We are very proud to launch our very first BluE project. No Stress is a hybrid vessel characterised by a strong sporty attitude. It is a high-performance super yacht with dual fuel: diesel and battery. Artificial Intelligence allows you to enjoy the electric experience on board to the fullest. This is only the beginning, as this technology will be optimised next year, revealing its fullest expression with the launch of the Sea Cat." says Federico Rossi, Chief Operating Officer of Rossinavi.

The 50m motor yacht was commissioned by a private client who briefed Rossinavi and Gobbi's team to achieve spacious interior spaces that would organically blend in with the outdoor areas thanks to the openings on both the hull and superstructure, as well as the continuous floor to ceiling glass windows. This allows for the beautiful panorama and view of the sea to be enjoyed from each area of the vessel while in navigation.

Technical design and construction features of No Stress:

Length overall: 49.90 m - 163 ft 71 in

Beam: 8.95 m - 29 ft 36 in

Draft: 2.150 m - 7 ft 5 in

Gross Tonnage: <500 GT

Exterior Design: Enrico Gobbi - Team For Design

Interior Design: Enrico Gobbi - Team For Design

For more information visit www.rossinavi.it.