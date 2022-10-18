Construction of the first Centounonavi Vespro is proceeding at a fast pace

by Centounonavi 14 Apr 01:04 PDT

From project to reality. The Centounonavi Vespro is fast becoming reality, taking shape in the Viareggio shipyards of the Italian brand founded by designer and entrepreneur Manuela Lucchesi and naval engineer Marco Arnaboldi. The "entry-level" model with an overall length of 16.5m is Centounonavi's first project, along with the 28m Forza and the 39m Eterea.

"The most important aspect I want to underline is that we didn't encounter even the slightest problem during construction," explains the yachts engineer Marco Arnaboldi. "Everything we had planned took material form without any need for adjustments. The sophisticated composite sandwich construction confirmed all the estimated weights, and today, with the boat already 'closed' (meaning the deck has been coupled to the hull, ed.) and part of the interior fitted out, we are complying exactly with the theoretical figures. I'm not surprised, given my long experience in working with these materials even on larger boats, but this confirmation is always important for a naval engineer".

The first Centounonavi Vespro recently came to the shipyard where fitting-out will be completed, transferred from the site where the composite parts were made. In the photographs of the vessel in transport, it already appears complete with hull and deck, but without the hard top, in order to comply with the size limits of the highway code. Now, with the interiors 50% fitted out, it's time for the technical installations and finishing work. It had already been decided in the project stage that the engines and water jets would be fitted upon completion of the boat, and this was a fortunate intuition, in view of the chronic delays being encountered in the boat-building sector in obtaining supplies of these fundamental components. Engine power is provided by a pair of 1200 hp MAN 8Vs coupled to MJP 350X water jets, so the VESPRO will not only reach a top speed of 56 knots with a range of 350 nautical miles, but will also be able to sail at a steady cruising speed of 50 knots.

"The name Vespro is a reference to dusk, the time of day when sunset approaches," Manuela Lucchesi recalls. "A time when we feel profoundly close to our environment, and not only in words: Centounonavi is all about respect for the sea, and the Vespro, with its particularly efficient hull form and propulsion, burns less fuel and cuts emissions even at higher speeds. 'Fast is green!' is our motto, because speed can be environmentally friendly, and the Vespro is the best proof of this".

The sophisticated construction of the Vespro is the result of the long experience of Marco Arnaboldi and his studio in the design of motoryachts and superyachts made of carbon and fibreglass in a hybrid sandwich with vinylester resin and a high-density PVC core. Advanced mechanical performance is combined with low weight, permitting a self-supporting construction without structural bulkheads with a separate floating structure that leaves ample possibilities for exploitation of the spaces inside the vessel: from an open space layout to three cabins, whichever is most appropriate for the owners.

A simple but functional layout was chosen for the first Vespro: the aft cockpit comprises a large walkaround sunpad with fold-down panels to increase the size of the aft deck and swim platform, while the foredeck and a second large sunpad are easily accessible via convenient walkways on both sides. Below the hardtop, in addition to the helm station, there is a welcoming living room, while the accommodation below deck includes a comfortable ensuite V-berth in the bow and a spacious lounge with galley; if desired, another guest cabin can be set up behind the stairs leading below deck.

All is completed by Vespro's captivating outer appearance, combining classic open style with a cool and contemporary edge. The windscreen can be retracted into the coach roof for a totally "en plein air" experience, while the engine room air intakes are cleverly integrated into the sweeping aft pillars supporting the hardtop.

The launch of Centounonavi Vespro is scheduled for this summer, to be followed by a tour presenting the boat at the most exclusive locations in the Mediterranean. The tour will conclude at the Cannes Yachting Festival, scheduled from 12 to 17 September 2023.