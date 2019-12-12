ezDrive Thruster sponsors the WWA's Women's Division at Nautique USA National Wakesurf Championship

Nautique USA National Wakesurf Championship © World Wake Association

by The Yacht Group 15 Apr 09:33 PDT

ezDrive Thruster, designed specifically for active wake surfing, wakeboarding and watersports and other small boat enthusiasts, is again sponsoring the World Wake Association's (WWA) women's division at Nautique USA National Wakesurf Championships.

2023 marks the third year of ezDrive Thruster's sponsorship and supporting WWA's mission of promoting and growing competitive wake sports around the world.

WWA's women's initiatives focus on increasing attention and participation of female contestants to compete in the sport. ezDrive is also the official sponsor of the WWA's 2023 Malibu Rider Experience/WWA Regional Championships as well.

ezDrive Thruster is a compact, powerful, energy efficient thruster that puts small boat enthusiasts in total control of their wake surf, wakeboard and watersports boats. It allows users to U-turn in under 10 seconds to pick up downed riders for increased swimmer safety, easier maneuvering, docking/trailering and provides fuel savings of 30%.

The 2023 Malibu Rider Experience/WWA Regional Championships dates are:

Central: April 15-16 - Marble Falls, Texas

South: April 22-23 - Guntersville, Alabama

West: June 2-3 - Hurricane, Utah

North: July 9-10 - Laconia, New Hampshire

The women's division at Nautique USA National Wakesurf Championships will take place July 27-30 in Pine Mountain, Georgia.

As part of its Worldwide dealer network expansion, ezDrive Thruster is also sponsoring WWA events in Europe as part of the Boats Rider Experience Jr. Pro Women Series:

2023 Nautique European Wakesurf Championships Spain: June 16-18 - Sesena, Spain

2023 WWA Wake Park World Championships: July 13-16 - Windsor, England

2023 Nautique European Wakesurf Championships London: July 15-16 - Windsor, England

2023 WWA Wakeboard World Championships - Sept. 8-11: Ferreira do Zezere, Portugal

"ezDrive Thrusters is committed to supporting women in the sport of wake sports," said Anthony Valiente, COO & Managing Partner of The Yacht Group. "The Jr. Pro Women's Division is a foundation for younger generations to follow. In addition, our support of international events is a testament to ezDrive and the sport's continued growth outside the U.S.

"At ezDrive Thrusters, we continue to enhance the boating experience for wake surf, wakeboard and other related watersports, through our evolving technology," he continued. "We believe supporting the WWA's efforts, and further exposure of ezDrive thrusters in the European market will advance both of our organizations."

For extreme performance and safety, ezDrive Thrusters are ignition protected, and use advanced technology such as waterproof cabling and connections, military grade components such as the IP 69K illuminated joystick, vibration absorption, noise reduction materials, special mounting hardware and water flow nozzles with protective grates.