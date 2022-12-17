Maritimo Flagships' true grandeur take shape

by Maritimo 16 Apr 23:52 PDT

Leading Australian luxury long range motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, forges ahead with production of its new flagship models, the M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht and the S75 Sedan Motor Yacht. In a matter of weeks, what will be the culmination of the vision by Bill Barry-Cotter OM will be unveiled at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

"These magnificent vessels represent the largest motor yachts designed and built by the company to date and are set to firmly reinforce Maritimo's position as the pre-eminent manufacturer of long range, luxury motor yachts in Australia. They represent the culmination of the vision and the investment that firstly saw the acquisition of the Maritimo site on the Gold Coast some 20 years ago", said Tom Barry-Cotter, Managing Director of Maritimo.

"State-of-the-art facilities were purposely designed to give Maritimo the capability of manufacturing larger vessels, such as the M75. A new and dedicated production line was established for the M75 and S75, to focus solely on these stunning, new flagship models. These models are the result of the most in-depth design and development process ever undertaken in Maritimo history, with it being conceptualised and developed with Maritimo's design division and collaborating with owners for more than two years", said Barry-Cotter.

The S75 Sedan Motor Yacht build is the more advanced of the builds currently in production, and now with the hull and deck bonded together it truly gives an understanding of its scale, form and inherent strength. The areas of glazing are evident which will undoubtedly offer uncompromising views of sea and coastal vistas for bright, light and airy internal environments. The expansive Utility Deck on top of this single level motor yacht also now reveals its true scale and the flexibility and practicality it will provide to future owners looking to accommodate all manner of craft and adventure toys.

Below decks the S75 is already teasing not only the sumptuousness of four gloriously appointed cabins, but their sheer volume. The Master Stateroom is expansive taking in the advantage of the full width of the vessel and the master bathroom is indeed a masterful statement.

Power will be provided by the standard offering of twin 1150MHP Scania V8 Diesels for the ultimate in efficiency to match Maritimo's legendary blue water cruising credentials.

The M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht too is truly majestic in its scale and form. It shares the masterful strokes and balanced proportions of the S75 and volumes of space are clearly evident everywhere.

"The first impression the M75 emanates is certainly that of unsurpassed amounts of deck space," said Barry-Cotter. "The M75 adventure deck will create an incredibly versatile hub for lounging, cooking, adventuring or storage, with plenty of room to spare."

The hull on this first build M75 will soon be joined with its expansive and complex deck structure, followed shortly thereafter with the integration of Maritimo's signature enclosed flybridge. As this vessel's assembly advances along the stages of the production line the next build follows it, as the process for each new vessel is repeated again and again.

Notably this first M75 down the line is the first to be fitted with a pair of V10 1625MHP mtu power plants from Rolls Royce Power Systems. Their performance and efficiencies are unparalleled, and combined with Maritimo's advanced and patented hull design together create what will be a true long-range vessel of uncompromising qualities and capabilities, setting Maritimo apart from all competitors on the international stage.

"When Bill Barry-Cotter created the production line some 20 years ago it was built with forethought for new and more majestic models. This vision has allowed Maritimo to achieve this next great chapter in our company's evolution. Acquiring the larger footprint ensured future proofing for the site and allowed us to efficiently meet the market demands for these bigger and more luxurious craft", said Tom Barry-Cotter.

"The celebrations at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show in 2023 will be multifaceted for Maritimo. Not only will we be revealing these highly anticipated new flagship vessels to awaiting media and public, we will be doing so at the commencement of our 20th Anniversary Year of celebrations. What a fitting and terrific achievement for Maritimo, all our people and customers", said Tom Barry-Cotter in closing.