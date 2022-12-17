Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Maritimo Flagships' true grandeur take shape

by Maritimo 16 Apr 23:52 PDT

Leading Australian luxury long range motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, forges ahead with production of its new flagship models, the M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht and the S75 Sedan Motor Yacht. In a matter of weeks, what will be the culmination of the vision by Bill Barry-Cotter OM will be unveiled at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

"These magnificent vessels represent the largest motor yachts designed and built by the company to date and are set to firmly reinforce Maritimo's position as the pre-eminent manufacturer of long range, luxury motor yachts in Australia. They represent the culmination of the vision and the investment that firstly saw the acquisition of the Maritimo site on the Gold Coast some 20 years ago", said Tom Barry-Cotter, Managing Director of Maritimo.

"State-of-the-art facilities were purposely designed to give Maritimo the capability of manufacturing larger vessels, such as the M75. A new and dedicated production line was established for the M75 and S75, to focus solely on these stunning, new flagship models. These models are the result of the most in-depth design and development process ever undertaken in Maritimo history, with it being conceptualised and developed with Maritimo's design division and collaborating with owners for more than two years", said Barry-Cotter.

S75 Sedan Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo
S75 Sedan Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo

The S75 Sedan Motor Yacht build is the more advanced of the builds currently in production, and now with the hull and deck bonded together it truly gives an understanding of its scale, form and inherent strength. The areas of glazing are evident which will undoubtedly offer uncompromising views of sea and coastal vistas for bright, light and airy internal environments. The expansive Utility Deck on top of this single level motor yacht also now reveals its true scale and the flexibility and practicality it will provide to future owners looking to accommodate all manner of craft and adventure toys.

Below decks the S75 is already teasing not only the sumptuousness of four gloriously appointed cabins, but their sheer volume. The Master Stateroom is expansive taking in the advantage of the full width of the vessel and the master bathroom is indeed a masterful statement.

Power will be provided by the standard offering of twin 1150MHP Scania V8 Diesels for the ultimate in efficiency to match Maritimo's legendary blue water cruising credentials.

M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo
M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo

The M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht too is truly majestic in its scale and form. It shares the masterful strokes and balanced proportions of the S75 and volumes of space are clearly evident everywhere.

"The first impression the M75 emanates is certainly that of unsurpassed amounts of deck space," said Barry-Cotter. "The M75 adventure deck will create an incredibly versatile hub for lounging, cooking, adventuring or storage, with plenty of room to spare."

The hull on this first build M75 will soon be joined with its expansive and complex deck structure, followed shortly thereafter with the integration of Maritimo's signature enclosed flybridge. As this vessel's assembly advances along the stages of the production line the next build follows it, as the process for each new vessel is repeated again and again.

Notably this first M75 down the line is the first to be fitted with a pair of V10 1625MHP mtu power plants from Rolls Royce Power Systems. Their performance and efficiencies are unparalleled, and combined with Maritimo's advanced and patented hull design together create what will be a true long-range vessel of uncompromising qualities and capabilities, setting Maritimo apart from all competitors on the international stage.

"When Bill Barry-Cotter created the production line some 20 years ago it was built with forethought for new and more majestic models. This vision has allowed Maritimo to achieve this next great chapter in our company's evolution. Acquiring the larger footprint ensured future proofing for the site and allowed us to efficiently meet the market demands for these bigger and more luxurious craft", said Tom Barry-Cotter.

"The celebrations at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show in 2023 will be multifaceted for Maritimo. Not only will we be revealing these highly anticipated new flagship vessels to awaiting media and public, we will be doing so at the commencement of our 20th Anniversary Year of celebrations. What a fitting and terrific achievement for Maritimo, all our people and customers", said Tom Barry-Cotter in closing.

Related Articles

Maritimo's continued growth into new markets
Forging ahead with its strategic push into Asia Maritimo forges ahead with its strategic push into Asia by appointing The Yacht Sales Co as their exclusive dealer for South East Asia. Posted on 1 Mar Maritimo Racing joins TP52 class
The new Maritimo 11 began its voyage south to the start line of the Sydney Hobart Race Representing the Gold Coast and Queensland in the iconic 2022 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, sailing yacht Maritimo 11 departed Southport Yacht Club with a rousing send-off from Mayor Tom Tate, joined by 100 family, friends and supporters. Posted on 17 Dec 2022 Maritimo Milestones, Moments and Migrations.
Maritimo has had an incredibly dynamic 2022 where significant milestones were achieved Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, has had an incredibly dynamic 2022. Significant milestones were achieved with the successful release of six brand new models into the market around the world.... Posted on 8 Dec 2022 Millions in Maritimo boats US bound
Six yacht depart from the Port of Brisbane Maritimo, one of Australia's leading builders of long-range, luxury motor yachts exports boats worldwide - around half of its annual production. Posted on 5 Dec 2022 Marine industry veteran Bill Michel joins Maritimo
In key role as Director of Business Development Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, continues to thrive in a record sales period, driven by new model launches and introductions. Posted on 9 Nov 2022 Maritimo to deliver new model updates at FLIBS
Maritimo is excited to display the extremely popular M55 and S55 models at FLIBS. Maritimo is excited to display the extremely popular M55 and S55 models at FLIBS. Introduced exactly a year ago to the American market, both of these models continue to enjoy success as the most successful Global Launches ever for Maritimo. Posted on 20 Oct 2022 Maritimo Migration heads to Newport, Rhode Island
Maritimo Americas host yacht owners and enthusiats in America's vibrant yachting capital in Newport Maritimo Americas host yacht owners and enthusiats in America's vibrant yachting capital in Newport, Rhode Island for the Maritimo Migration. Posted on 12 Oct 2022 Maritimo Migration 2022
More than 100 Maritimo owners, friends and family hosted for a week of activities on Hamilton Island Maritimo hosted more than 100 Maritimo owners, friends and family for a week of activities on Hamilton Island at their 2022 Maritimo Migration. Posted on 5 Aug 2022 'Maritimo Migration' - experience of a lifetime
The Maritimo Migration encompasses an adventure filled 500 plus nautical mile trip Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, is set to host more than 100 owners, friends and families for a week of activities on Hamilton Island. Posted on 19 Jul 2022
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy