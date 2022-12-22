New Moonen Martinique available for April 2025 delivery

by Moonen Yachts 19 Apr 05:34 PDT

Dutch shipyard Moonen Yachts is proud to announce the start of a 37m (123ft) new build yacht based on its successful Moonen Martinique design. The long-range, steel-hull Moonen Martinique - build number YN205 - will be delivered in April 2025 and is now available for sale.

YN205 will be the seventh Moonen Martinique delivered. Commercial Director Victor Caminada says the success of the design comes down to the strength of collaboration that owners enjoy with the yard.

"We deliver only two yachts a year so we can guarantee an exclusive ownership experience," Victor says. "We want each owner to love the spaces they are in. We listen to their requirements and what inspires them. If you look at the Martiniques we've delivered, you can see how closely we collaborated with each owner."

"Moonen's team is focused on providing the highest quality of engineering and design. Their team has listened to and built upon all of our ideas and engineered them to perfection. Moonen has been a joy to work with and have made the experience an exciting process of making our vision come to life." - Owners YN204

Four Moonen Martiniques are currently sailing the world: BRIGADOON, KOKORO, BOTTI, and COCOON. Currently at the shipyard, Moonen is completing two new Martiniques for delivery to their owners in 2024.

The award-winning Moonen Martinique exterior design by Dutch designer René van der Velden is timeless and elegant, offering many possibilities for custom colour schemes and styling. The yacht will have a custom interior designed by the young and talented team at Hollander Yacht Design - their second Moonen Martinique project.

"Hollander Yacht Design have developed three custom interior concepts for YN205," Victor continues. "These three concepts show our customers the wide scope they have to create unique and personal spaces. Now is the perfect time for them to make the next Moonen Martinique their own."

Three interior concepts for customers to consider

Barefoot Luxury

Hollander Yacht Design's Barefoot Luxury concept has a coastal modern feel, with light woods and relaxed loose furniture that create a beach villa aesthetic.

Timeless Elegance

In their second interior concept, Hollander Yacht Design highlights timeless elegance. Pictured here in the Main Salon, the design matches plush, soft furnishings with lacquered surfaces, dark wood detailing and polished classic metals.

Contemporary Touch

In their third concept, Hollander Yacht Design introduces intriguing graphical forms and geometry. The heavenly cloud sofas and orb pillows invite you to stretch out and admire the sea's reflection on the ripple effect ceiling.

Like her sisters, YN205 offers transatlantic range (4000 miles) with proven ocean-going performance. She has a fast-displacement hull built from strong and lightweight High Tensile Steel, giving her a top speed of 16.5 knots. Naval architecture was completed by Moonen's longstanding engineering partner Diana Yacht Design.

Moonen Martinique: build number YN205