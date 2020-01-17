Nuvolari Lenard reveals a new range of NL-branded yachts from 47m to 65m

by Nuvolari Lenard 20 Apr 05:34 PDT

With a portfolio spanning the gamut of yachting, from highly successful production models to some of the world's largest and most iconic superyachts, Nuvolari Lenard knows a thing or two about creating masterpiece design for both exteriors and interiors.

The Venetian studio draws on 30 years of yachting passion and industry experience to satisfy the needs of the most demanding and experienced owners, while at the same time ensuring its projects navigate the construction phase with maximum professionalism and minimum disruption.

It is this breadth of knowledge, combined with vibrant Italian style and the quality of pure bespoke, that Nuvolari Lenard is applying to a new NL line of yachts. These are not simply design templates for a shipyard to build, but rather part of an holistic process from exterior and interior design to delivery based on Nuvolari Lenard's extensive experience in directing the quality, level of finish, project approach and satisfaction of expectations over many hundreds of successful builds. Indeed, the proof of the pudding is not only found in the long list of completed pedigree Nuvolari Lenard yachts, but also in the high number of repeat clients the studio retains.

The new line of Nuvolari Lenard yachts spans a planned range that include a 47-metre S1 model, a 52-metre NL 50 Plus model, and larger NL 60 Plus and NL 65 Plus models.

The NL range and the S1 model not only epitomise the freedom and luxury that a superyacht offers, but also capture the expertise in all stages of design and construction that the Nuvolari Lenard team has garnered over three decades at the forefront of the industry," says Carlo Nuvolari, co-founder at Nuvolari Lenard. "The essence of these projects is in the details, from the best of Italian style to the finest finishing, and from the considered layout to the balance of form and function. The opportunity to offer clients all of this in a beautifully curated package is something that fills the entire studio team with excitement and pride."

Construction of the first S1 is in an advanced stage at Mengi Yay in Turkey - a traditional family owned and run shipyard with close to 60 years of experience, whose 200-strong fleet includes a number of recently completed and highly regarded custom motor yachts up to 50 metres in length. The hull and superstructure of the first S1 have been completed and interior fit-out is ongoing, while work has already begun on the second hull.

Meanwhile, the first of the 52-metre NL 50 Plus models is under construction. Two larger models, the NL 60 Plus and NL 65 Plus, are both currently in the design phase, with more details to be released in the summer.

S1 Refined design

The steel-and-aluminium S1 has been conceived for experienced yacht owners who want a vessel capable of significant range without compromising on cruising speed. With naval architecture by Dutch studio Van Oossanen Naval Architects, the S1 draws on a powerful, stable and efficient hull shape to offer 4,000 nautical miles at 12 knots.

Atop this underwater body, Nuvolari Lenard has created a contemporary yet timeless profile that focuses on the practicalities of extended voyaging, from an inviting layout that includes a generous owner suite at bridge deck level to protected deck spaces that cater to all-season cruising in a variety of climates.

At main deck level there is a private library-cum-saloon complete with balcony, while watersports and diving are catered to with a beach club and watersports room just forward of the large aft bathing platform - the S1 will also boast a 7.2-metre guest tender. With a well-disguised volume of 499 gross tons, owner and guests alike will be able to enjoy the luxury of space, while crew will benefit from practical and well-thought-out service areas and crew routes.

Nuvolari Lenard has also applied its design skills to creating an interior that is tailored to each owner, but which draws on 'relaxed luxury' - a core tenet of the S1 project and NL model range. The finest attention to detail and bespoke craftsmanship will feature strongly in every model completed.

The first S1 is scheduled for delivery in 2024.

Nuvolari Lenard S1 specifications in brief: