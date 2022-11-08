A new Custom Line 106': fourteenth unit launched

by Custom Line 22 Apr 07:34 PDT

A new Custom Line 106' entered the water last April 5th at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona, during a ceremony attended by all Custom Line employees and the outside contractors who helped create this yacht.

The fourteenth Custom Line 106' is a creation of the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, supported by the expertise of Francesco Paszkowski Design for the exterior styling and interior design. The Custom Line Atelier played a strategic role in the interior design process, working in close contact with the customer, based in the Americas, to understand and interpret the style desired.

The superyacht's elegant and aristocratic silhouette is characterised by taut lines running from bow to stern, with over 200 m" of interconnected outdoor areas and seamless continuity between the exterior spaces and interiors featuring large windows and ceilings over 2 m high.

The design of the outdoor and indoor settings on the new Custom Line 106' makes use of pale, neutral colours in shades ranging from grey to various tones of beige, bronze and golden brown, which are perfect for amplifying the effect of natural light in the interiors, making them even brighter.

The furnishings and decor are designed according to the owner's wishes, in collaboration with leading design brands, and feature refined materials such as Calacatta Oro Vagli marble, leather, and matt-effect lacquered wood. The sophisticated appeal of the carefully curated detailing gives the yacht an even more elegant and dynamic appeal, offering an experience on the water as unforgettable and authentic as it is comfortable for the owner and guests.

This launch, Custom Line's fourth this year, will now be followed by six superyachts from 30 to 43 meters, which will enter the water in the period from the end of April to the end of May.