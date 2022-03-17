GetMyBoat - When your boat pays for itself!

by Sarah Heron 27 Apr 06:00 PDT

As boat owners we know the pure joy and unadulterated fun you can have out on the water. It's a well known fact however that boat ownership is rarely a cheap enterprise! Maintenance, marina fees, servicing, fuel, insurance...

What if there was a way for your boat to start paying you back?

Step forwards GetMyBoat, the world's biggest and best marketplace of boat rentals.

Easy and quick

It's a simple process. Boat owners register their boat's details on their website or download the app.

You're then connected with potential renters who are looking to have a fun time out on the water, whether it's for a day, a week or more, almost anywhere in the world. Any and every sort of boat is welcome, from kayaks to fully crewed superyachts, catamarans with captains or bareboat yachts for experienced skippers. It's an ideal way to offset your boat ownership costs and can be highly profitable.

Free listing and low booking fees

Creating a boat or water experience listing is completely free. You set your own price and keep more of your earnings with the lowest booking fees in the industry. The 8.5% service fee covers management of the platform, 24/7 customer service, identity checks, fraud protection and marketing services.

Getting started

The first step is downloading the app and adding your boat's listing. It's key to have great photos of your boat, so make sure you take a few snaps to show your boat off to potential renters. Through the app you can manage the entire process easily and quickly.

Once you're signed up, you're assigned a dedicated team member who goes through the entire process with you, from insurance to working on a comprehensive listing quality review so you show your boat off in her best light.

Easy to use, fun and lucrative

Once your charter is complete, you receive your payout. As GetMyBoat takes the lowest fees in the industry, just 8.5 percent, you keep most of your earnings. With a 24/7 customer service team, advertising and marketing team, and account managers to help you get started, it's a seamless experience with lots of support for boat owners on the platform.

Freedom to choose

Some owners spend a few hours a week answering enquiries and managing their bookings. Others take it on as a full-time job and are on the water daily. It's completely up to you as a boat owner — you have full control over your schedule and availability. Join now to start booking renters with ease.

Why not try it yourself?

Why not join some of the many thousands of happy GetMyBoat renters, experience a new boat and explore a new destination? With so many different boats available, it's a great opportunity to sail something new.

