Maritimo 20th anniversary celebrations to commence at SCIBS with S75 Launch

by Maritimo 27 Apr 00:55 PDT 25-28 May 2023

Leading Australian luxury long range motor yacht manufacturer, Maritimo, will run an exclusive Global Launch for the grand, new S75 Sedan Motor Yacht at Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2023. Demand for private viewings has been very high and Maritimo looks forward to providing VIPs with in depth, one-on-one viewing experiences.

Bookings for M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht tours are still being taken and these will be conducted at the factory.

At SCIBS the S75 flagship will be flanked by our super popular M55 and S55 Motor Yachts as well as our inspired M600 and S600 Offshore Series. The glamorous M60 Motor Yacht will round out Maritimo's display.

In the coming months the new M75 will have its own exclusive VIP Global Launch Party, as an integral part of our 20th anniversary celebrations.

Maritimo S75 Sedan Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo S75 Sedan Motor Yacht - photo © Maritimo

