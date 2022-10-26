Please select your home edition
Edition
March April May June Leaderboard 2023

New images of the Benetti Oasis 34M

by Benetti 28 Apr 03:09 PDT

An exclusive distillation of beauty and innovation, Oasis 34M is the perfect answer for owners in search of a dynamic, less formal lifestyle and a thrilling experience on the water.

Embracing the five key features that have made the Oasis Deck® concept such a success, this is a superyacht that promises limitless freedom, conviviality and a uniquely informal lifestyle.

Oasis 34M is an intriguing superyacht that follows in the footsteps of her big sister Oasis 40M, the first in the series and a resounding global success. Oasis encapsulates all the assets that have helped write the history of the Benetti brand: a strong tradition kept constantly up to date, investment in research and development, new style codes, quality and reliability. This highly innovative concept satisfies all the needs of contemporary owners who today more than ever choose to return to a life lived with emotion and engagement in close contact with the water.

Benetti Oasis 34M - photo © Breed Media - Josh Czachur
Benetti Oasis 34M - photo © Breed Media - Josh Czachur

Oasis 34M is the right answer for active, curious owners who want a dynamic, less formal lifestyle on board and are always on the lookout for an exciting adventure. Oasis 34M is an invitation to climb aboard and set sail towards the unique experience of an exclusive encounter with mother nature. More than just a boat, Oasis 34M is a whole lifestyle!

The exterior styling is again by British design studio RWD, a familiar name in international yacht design circles. And, once again, the interior design is by architects Bonetti/Kozerski, the prominent New York-based firm that has introduced influences on board derived from the architecture of sophisticated residential projects, featuring style solutions made famous by fine buildings such as the Pace Gallery in Manhattan and elegant private homes, as well as drawing on high-profile collaborations with starchitects of the calibre of Peter Marino. Bonetti/Kozerski have harmonised the spaces on board Oasis 34M, achieving a balance between interiors and exteriors and bringing the warmth and naturalness of outdoor teak indoors to create a calm and relaxing setting dominated by bleached Canaletto walnut.

Here too, it is the intersection of design excellence and the avant-garde that has generated the new model in the series, expressing a luxury as understated and unostentatious as it is richly detailed.

Benetti Oasis 34M - photo © Benetti Yachts
Benetti Oasis 34M - photo © Benetti Yachts

Made of fibreglass, the yacht has three decks plus a generous sun deck. The silhouette features a vertical bow, from which sleek, modern and elegant lines descend in a gentle gradient to water level and form a big pieds dans l'eau swim platform. For this sleek design, with its water-hugging stern, RWD has also drawn on stylistic hallmarks borrowed from car design, such as the silver-coloured trim that helps accentuate the taut lines.

The cornerstone on which the appeal of Oasis 34M is built is once again the spectacular Oasis Deck®. This extraordinary beach club, and the key driver behind the success of the yacht's 40-meter big sister, is the yacht's heart and soul.

Benetti Oasis 34M - Sun deck - photo © Benetti Yachts
Benetti Oasis 34M - Sun deck - photo © Benetti Yachts

Oasis 34M boasts all the plus points of the Oasis Deck® solution, which are key to the success of Benetti's range of the same name: the two extending wings increase the size of the deck, establishing closer contact with the water at the same time as providing protection from the waves, while the infinity pool incorporated in a prominent position on the deck leaves you breathless with its incredible view of the water. Owners and guests therefore have an uninterrupted 270-degree view towards the Oasis Deck®, including from the lounge on the main deck. The combination of sun and shade provides guests with somewhere to relax at any time of day. The social design defining the spaces from the main lounge to the water creates a unique oasis of conviviality that is an invitation to dive into an immersive experience with nature.

Benetti Oasis 34M - Upper deck - photo © Benetti Yachts
Benetti Oasis 34M - Upper deck - photo © Benetti Yachts

Close connection with the sea and nature is another focal point for the project, a feature achieved and masterfully showcased by the design team on every deck and in all outdoor areas. Every outdoor space is designed and developed to create a convivial atmosphere and offer exclusive panoramic views. The layout is open and flowing, featuring an elegant and understated style expressed by the selection of materials chosen to highlight visual continuity; the custom-designed furnishings take their inspiration from ocean waves and are joined by selected iconic pieces from top Italian design brands.

The design reveals the architects' meticulous attention to detail, to how the materials are used and their positioning. The parquet on the main and upper decks is perfectly coordinated with the teak used outdoors, while the ivory-coloured leather decorating the ceilings is the perfect foil for the bleached walnut panels with a ribbed design on the vertical surfaces. Together they form a palette of understated colours that are light and bright but create a warm and relaxing atmosphere in every setting. This theme is also a powerful influence on the master suite, designed as an intimate cocoon-like space.

Benetti Oasis 34M - Upper deck - photo © Benetti Yachts
Benetti Oasis 34M - Upper deck - photo © Benetti Yachts

With excellent hull efficiency enhanced by the vertical bow, Oasis 34M has a top speed of 16 knots and, at an average cruising speed of 10 knots, a range of 2,700 nautical miles, or more than enough to complete a transatlantic crossing. The rationale is to provide customers with a highly reliable product that is designed to meet the real needs of life on board and maintains its beauty with passing time. For this reason, the greatest care is lavished on every detail, drawing on cutting edge design and construction technology.

Benetti Oasis 34M - Sun deck - photo © Benetti Yachts
Benetti Oasis 34M - Sun deck - photo © Benetti Yachts
Benetti Oasis 34M - Sun deck - photo © Benetti Yachts
Benetti Oasis 34M - Sun deck - photo © Benetti Yachts
Benetti Oasis 34M - Master cabin - photo © Benetti Yachts
Benetti Oasis 34M - Master cabin - photo © Benetti Yachts
Benetti Oasis 34M - Sun deck - photo © Benetti Yachts
Benetti Oasis 34M - Sun deck - photo © Benetti Yachts
Benetti Oasis 34M - Master cabin - photo © Benetti Yachts
Benetti Oasis 34M - Master cabin - photo © Benetti Yachts
Benetti Oasis 34M - Master cabin - photo © Giovanni Malgarini
Benetti Oasis 34M - Master cabin - photo © Giovanni Malgarini

Related Articles

Benetti launches FB605
The first B.Now 50M with Oasis Deck This superyacht, with its quintessentially Italian elegance that draws inspiration from the shipyard's iconic canons, is the first steel unit in the family to introduce the Oasis Deck beach area solutions that has rewritten the history of the Benetti. Posted on 17 Mar Benetti Calex makes her world debut at Palm Beach
The first time the shipyard showcases this full custom model to the public In her first official outing, the 67-meter Benetti full custom yacht launched in February 2022 will be presented to the public at the US boat show. Posted on 15 Mar Benetti launched 62-meter full custom yacht FB283
The ceremony was held on January 26th at the Livorno yard The ceremony was held on January 26th at the Livorno yard to launch FB283, a 62-meter Benetti Full Custom Yacht with a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, tailor made for the owner like a bespoke suit. Posted on 31 Jan Furnishing the new Benetti B.Yond 37 M Yacht
A new reference that shares the brand's design DNA A new reference that shares the brand's design DNA and ability to offer a tailor made service to meet every customer request. Posted on 26 Oct 2022 Coming soon: Benetti Oasis 34M
Benetti's new fibreglass superyacht has a spirited and enterprising attitude Benetti's new Oasis 34M fibreglass superyacht has a spirited and enterprising attitude. A private oasis on the water, she brings together all the glamour of the Oasis Deck® solution, designed to experience the outdoor space as never before Posted on 27 Jan 2022 Benetti unveils the first B.NOW 50m
The range stands out for construction times reduced by around 30% This 50-metre vessel is one of four B.NOW models with a length of 50, 58, 66 and 72 metres superbly designed by RWD to meet the needs of the most forward-looking owners. Posted on 2 Dec 2021 Benetti Motopanfilo 37M: new photoshoot
An example of classicism projected into the future. This elegant and modern composite displacement boat satisfies the tastes and needs of contemporary owners, but has its roots in the design of the Benetti motoryachts of the 60s, of which it incorporates the gentle and distant fashions. Posted on 11 Nov 2021 American debuts for Motopanfilo 37m and Oasis 40m
This year there will be three Benetti superyachts on show at FLIBS Benetti will be showcasing, for the first time in the US, the new Motopanfilo 37M, a yacht that perfectly embodies the union between the brand's signature style and the storied tradition of Loro Piana Interiors. Posted on 26 Oct 2021 Spectacular "slipway launch" of Lucky Wave
Benetti revives tradition with the third Diamond 44M The shipyard has completed another launch from the historic 56-meter inclined slipway, which, unique in Italy for boats of this size, is still fully operational at the historic shipyards of Viareggio. Posted on 12 Oct 2021 The market rewards Benetti's steel yacht strategy
The Italian shipyard announces an order book of 16 yachts Benetti has chosen the Monaco Yacht Show, the international event traditionally reserved for superyachts, to take stock of the brand's initiatives in the large steel and aluminium yacht segment. Posted on 25 Sep 2021
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy