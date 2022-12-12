The Gypsy life - Grant and Alex Simmer's Riviera 445 SUV

Grant and Alex Simmer's Riviera 445 SUV Gypsy, the perfect combination of luxury with racing yacht performance © Riviera Australia Grant and Alex Simmer's Riviera 445 SUV Gypsy, the perfect combination of luxury with racing yacht performance © Riviera Australia

by Riviera Australia 29 Apr 15:27 PDT

When Grant and Alex Simmer returned to Sydney's Pittwater after 20 years abroad, a new boat seemed fitting. The couple was keen to acquire a pleasure craft that performed like a racing yacht, yet featured the operational ease and understated luxury of a motor yacht. The Riviera 445 SUV proved to be the perfect solution.

"With a long career in sailing I'm on the water a lot, so, when we returned to Sydney, we started thinking about another boat. Back in the 1990s, as a family with our two young daughters, we had a few smaller boats that we would muck around in on Pittwater. One was a 25ft fishing boat that we restored, and the other was a beautiful 30 footer, both classics but very simple boats," Grant says.

"The Riviera 445 SUV was a happy compromise. I love that it's Australian built. We really wanted something we could enjoy together that allows us to explore sandy areas and shallower waterways. It's so easy to drive, either using the wheel or the joystick, both systems work well," says Grant.

Simmer is synonymous with the America's Cup, having competed in 11 campaigns as crew or in team leadership and winning four, including his role as navigator on Australia II's historic 1983 victory in Newport, Rhode Island, USA. He helped design the winning 2003 and 2007 boats for Alinghi before joining Oracle Team USA for 2013 (and another victory in San Francisco) and Bermuda in 2017.

For Alex, transitioning to an elegant, modern motor yacht has been a very enjoyable experience.

"The boat is really like a floating, luxury apartment and I just love the styling. The sleeker look, with everything on the same deck, means I can be included in the socialising even when I'm in the galley," Alex says.

"It's ideal for getaways for the two of us, or if we are joined by another couple for an overnight trip. Otherwise, we use it for entertaining up to eight friends for day trips and it's just perfect.

"Grant just loves it, and he's a big fan of the joystick for docking."

Recently Grant was joined by two sailing mates, Michael Coxon and Ian "Fresh" Burns for an offshore adventure from his Pittwater base up the New South Wales coast to Southport, a cruise of 400 nautical miles. The plan was for Alex to meet the boat later so the couple could explore the unspoilt beauty of the islands off Moreton Bay, east of Brisbane, together.

"Upon our departure in early July, we were met by a huge southerly swell. In the south-southeast winds, with a following sea, the boat behaved very well. We got up to 30 knots down the waves. She never missed a beat," Grant says.

"As we passed the Solitary Islands near Port Stephens and Seal Rocks, we stayed very close to the coast. I was interested to explore the shallow areas where we often race yachts."

Grant was also keen to tour Riviera Australia's yacht building facility and experience the Riviera Aftermarket Service located there.

"Not that there aren't a lot of great tradesmen in Pittwater to service the boat, but we took the opportunity while at Southport to use the Riviera Aftermarket in Coomera - it's a complete one-stop shop. They had the boat for a couple of weeks and all the work was completed at once. This included the full annual service; replacement of the water-maker filters, slipping, servicing of the VEEM propellors, the Volvo Penta engines and drives and antifouling, including being lifted out of the water and having the hull cleaned," he adds.

Over the years Grant has visited plenty of boatyards, however he was particularly impressed by his visit to Riviera Australia's 16.8 hectare facility, the largest luxury yacht building facility in the Southern Hemisphere.

"I was so impressed by the sheer numbers of people there and their incredible attitude," says Grant.

Alex flew up to the Gold Coast and met the boat in Sanctuary Cove, before the couple ventured up the Broadwater at Southport and north to Moreton Bay. They explored North Stradbroke and the southern area of Moreton, including Coochiemudlo Island where the highlight was seeing a dugong. "I thought it was a shark," Alex laughs.

On the return journey to Pittwater, Grant invited another seasoned offshore yachtsman and powerboat enthusiast to join him - American Gary Weisman.

"It was a pretty rough trip on the way home, with a 20 knot south-east wind and waves between 1-1.5 metres, and occasionally we had to slow right down. But really, we just kept sending it. The boat handled it well; I was so impressed. She's absolutely watertight.

"We saw an incredible number of whales going down the coast; they were quite active and even breaching. They got quite close to the boat and were not bothered by the humming of the engines," Grant explains.

On both passages, up and down the New South Wales coast, Grant was particularly impressed with the job Marine Rescue NSW do.

"They monitor your trip up and down the coast via an app. Even though we have good safety equipment onboard including an EPIRB, it was just great to know they were there and had our back."