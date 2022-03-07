UIM XCAT World Championship 2023 Fiumicino - Pole Position 2 and Race 2

May 2, 2023

In Fiumicino, Race 2 goes to the Emirates Team Fazza. Team GB crossed the finishing line in second and third place went to the Italian Boat HPI Racing Team led by Rosario and Giuseppe Schiano Di Cola.

Those who decided yesterday, Monday, May 1, to spend a "special" day in Fiumicino to watch the battles of the protagonists of the XCAT World Championship 2023, the queen class of powerboating, did not go disappointed.

Lots of spectators cheering for the Italian boats, while drivers were putting on a show. Great misfortune for the Italian team, Consulbrokers of Alfredo Amato and Luca Betti, who yesterday, when they were in full fight for third place, had to stop from a failure to one of the engines. Taking their place in the battle with the top teams, Rosario and Giuseppe Schiano Di Cola at the wheel of HPI Racing Team completed their day brilliantly, confirming their place on the lowest step of the podium behind the impregnable Emirates team Fazza who dominated the entire day, after Sunday's unfortunate retirement. Team Fazza managed to win Pole Position 2, finishing ahead of the Australian 222 Offshore team of Giovanni Carpitella and Darren Nicholson. The UAE crew took off from the start during the race and no one was able to go near. Behind Arif Al Zaffain and Nadir Bin Hendi was a brilliant Team GB, Sunday's winners of Race 1.

By virtue of the results of the two race days, the British crew, consisting of Scott Williams and Martin Campbell, leads the XCAT World Championship 2023 standings after the first leg.

The XCAT World Championship 2023 will move on for another exciting leg in another picturesque Italian location. From May 5 to 7 in Basilicata there will be action, with the XCATs running in the waters of the Ionian coast at Porto degli Argonauti.

"We are particularly satisfied" said Alfredo Amato, president of OPTA subject promoter of the XCAT World Championship, "for this splendid stage experienced here in Fiumicino. The presence of so much public and the spectacularism of the races can only be a great example for this sporting discipline that gives moments of truly unique emotions. We believe that Italy truly deserves this and next weekend we are happy to be able to land in Basilicata where the anticipation is so high. We are working so that on our coasts the XCAT can return every year. So many people are asking us to do so and the conditions for this to happen are all there."