Marine Auctions May 2023 Online Auctions

by Marine Auctions 4 May 11:20 PDT 24-30 May 2023
May 2023 Online Auctions © Marine Auctions

Please find details of the Vessels, Marina Berths and the Unreserved Clearance Auction of Boats etc that Marine Auctions will be offering for sale in our May Online Auction. 

The Online Auction Bidding starts on Wednesday 24th May and will end on Tuesday 30th May 2023 at 2 pm AEST.

Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.

For further details and numerous photos go to our website, www.marineauctions.com.au then click on, View or Register for the Online Auction Now.

To View the Brochure, Click on View Brochure-Below.



If you require any further information, regarding our Online Auctions, Marine Valuations or Marina Berth Sales contact.

Adrian Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions & Valuations

Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358

Email:



Marine Auctions is the alternative way in selling any type of vessel with proven and successful results, which is due to our innovative marking and our large database of potential buyers.
If you are not using Marine Auctions. you could be missing out on the highest bid.
 
View brochure

Marine Auctions & Valuations

PO Box 687
Hamilton QLD 4007

www.marineauctions.com.au
 
 

