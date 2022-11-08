Please select your home edition
Custom Line 120' M/Y Someday launched

by Custom Line 5 May 01:54 PDT
Custom Line 120' M/Y Someday © Custom Line

Custom Line presents a new work of art, Custom Line 120' M/Y SOMEDAY, a true-to-life portrait of the owner and a reflection of their personality in every detail.

With the launch of Custom Line 120' M/Y SOMEDAY last April 20 at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona, the owner - from the EMEA region - has entered their own highly personalised space, in which every detail is a statement of aesthetics, design and made-to-measure elegance.

Custom Line 120' is a creation of the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, supported by the expertise of Francesco Paszkowski Design for the exterior styling and interior design. The Custom Line Atelier played a strategic role in the interior design process, working in close contact with the customer to understand and interpret the style desired.

Custom Line 120' M/Y Someday - photo © Custom Line
Custom Line 120' M/Y Someday - photo © Custom Line

With a length of 38.36 meters and a beam of 7.65 meters, the yacht has a distinctly sporty personality defined by sleek, powerful contours and contemporary style, offering the maximum in terms of speed, performance and wellbeing on board. The design connects the exterior and interior settings through large hull windows and floor-to-ceiling glazing on deck, allowing natural light and the blue sea at every glance. Making this megayacht even more unique and original are the flybridge, on which the hydromassage tub and sun loungers are incorporated in the same structure, and the layout of the master bathroom, with a side shower and a unique washbasin unit complemented by a large central mirror.

Minimalism and refinement characterise the design of interiors in which the pairing of light and dark colours, in hues ranging from elegant greys to warm and welcoming shades of beige, bronze and brown, enhances the sensation of light and amplifies the liveability of the spaces.

The furnishings and decor too are designed according to the owner's style and taste, in collaboration with renowned design brands, and feature the finest sophisticated materials such as Arabescato Carrara marble, leather, and matt-effect lacquered wood.

After this new launch, all that remains is to wait for next masterpieces of design created by Custom Line.

