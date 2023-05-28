2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show just a few weeks away

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © Multihull Solutions Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show © Multihull Solutions

by Multihull Solutions 5 May 14:45 PDT

The 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is just a few weeks away, and we have an extraordinary lineup at this year's events, including the World Premiere and Asia Pacific Premiere of four new models!

Make sure you register to visit us at the show and personally inspect these world-leading power and sail yachts. Our team will be on hand throughout the show to assist you with all your enquiries about buying, selling or enjoying your boat.

Dates: Thursday 25 - Sunday 28 May 2023

Venue: Sanctuary Cove Marina, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

On display with Multihull Solutions, The Yacht Sales Co and ILIAD Catamarans:

We will also have an extensive range of quality pre-owned boats for sale that you can inspect at our nearby Gold Coast Sales Centre at The Boat Works marine precinct in Coomera.

Book your inspection of any of boats on display at the show