Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Bering Yachts reveals B76 Explorer, a luxury yacht with expedition abilities

by Bering Yachts 5 May 08:55 PDT
B76 Explorer © Bering Yachts

With great pride, Bering Yachts releases the first footage of M/Y B76 Lemanja, recently added to our fleet of under-24-meter boats. The first and only absolutely custom boat built by Bering in this size is a true blue-water exploring vessel made for long voyages.

Rugged outside and powerful inside, this boat has been constructed as a good house. Lemanja is surprisingly spacious and comfortable for her length. Her state-of-the-art design is optimized to provide the owner with full operation autonomy. With this homy feeling you might even forget that you are traversing an ocean on a yacht.

Modern internal and external outlook, use of luxury materials, and attention to details will satisfy the most particular demands. Six guests will enjoy this roomy and safe vessel. Bering 76 is perfectly fit for family and fun as well as for exploration.

"Our client was looking for a tough, go-anywhere explorer yacht with an oceanic range, which would also be stable, safe, and quiet," says Alexei Mikhailov, President of Bering Yachts. "The noise-protection on this vessel is exceptional, same for other requirements. Welcome onboard if you like absolute comfort. This is what Bering does best."

Featuring 130 metric tons of displacement, B76 has a large storage to bolster her range of over 4,000 nautical miles. Twin Cummins QSL 9 engines give Lemanja a maximum speed of 12 knots and a cruising speed of 9 knots. An alternative power source reduces the environmental footprint and increases the boat's autonomy. With her stability ensured by advanced stabilizer systems, B76 will be comfortable to those susceptible to seasickness.

Key features of B76 Lemanja include:

  • State-of-the-art design with full operational autonomy
  • Dedicated Pantry room on the lower deck
  • Range of over 4,000 nautical miles
  • Twin Cummins QSL 9 engines with a maximum speed of 12 knots
  • Advanced stabilizer systems for added comfort

