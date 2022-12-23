Please select your home edition
Edition
March April May June Leaderboard 2023

YN 20555 Project Serena: hull and superstructure now joined together

by Heesen Yachts 5 May 07:49 PDT

Heesen is delighted to confirm that the construction of YN 20555, code-named Project Serena, is proceeding on schedule for delivery to her owners in the Fall of 2024. The yacht's hull and superstructure have been joined together, and the next stages of the build are well under way.

  • 55-metre steel yacht, ultra-efficient FDFH hull, 760 GT
  • Exterior by Omega Architects
  • Interior by Luca Dini Design and Architecture
  • Twelve guests in six cabins, owners suite with French balcony
  • Delivery Fall 2024

YN 20555 Project Serena - photo © Ruben Griffioen / Heesen Yachts
YN 20555 Project Serena - photo © Ruben Griffioen / Heesen Yachts

To avoid welding cross-contamination between steel and aluminium fabrication, Heesen has developed strict protocols during its long-term partnership with Talsma, a Friesland shipyard specialising in the construction of steel craft. Serena's steel hull arrived in Oss after a two-day trip by sea, canal and river from the north of Holland. The tug Vlieter and push boat Aegir safely shepherded the hull on its 125 nautical mile journey at a stately eight knots through the Waddenzee, IJselmeer, Markermeer and along Amsterdam's Rijnkanaal, and then onto the Waal and the Maas. It was brought alongside in Oss on Wednesday 19 April, where the aluminium superstructure arrived a day later.

Rick van de Wetering, Heesen's Chief Operation Officer, comments: "We owe our accomplishments not only to Heesen's craftspeople but to our extended family of trustworthy suppliers and loyal partners, who are an integral part of our success. Talsma has been growing with us. We share the same vision -- to create the best Dutch superyachts in the smartest and most efficient manner possible."

YN 20555 Project Serena - photo © Ruben Griffioen / Heesen Yachts
YN 20555 Project Serena - photo © Ruben Griffioen / Heesen Yachts

Owner's representative Richard Kaye of Monaco-based brokerage firm Arcon Yachts remarks: "There are no two Heesen 55m Steels that are the same. Of course, similarities exist, but each yacht is customised to reflect their owner's tastes and requirements. At Arcon, we are very familiar with this class of yacht, having sold two, and we work closely with the client and the shipyard to ensure the final product perfectly suits the owners' wishes and family lifestyle."

Luca Dini Design and Architecture and Heesen's in-house interior engineers are busy finalising the interior decoration. Project Serena started as a speculative build, and her interior design was conceived as a luxurious canvas upon which her future owners could express their personality. Her warm and harmonious interior, which features soft and delicate tones, makes Project Serena a welcoming and inviting yacht. Oak and eucalyptus are the main veneers, while marbles used to enrich the décor include Namibian white with accents of silver moon, calcite azul and camellia green.

YN 20555 Project Serena - photo © Ruben Griffioen / Heesen Yachts
YN 20555 Project Serena - photo © Ruben Griffioen / Heesen Yachts

The owners and their team are working on adding personal touches to all areas. Bespoke works of art and intricate detailing in the fixed and loose furnishings will make their yacht spectacular in every aspect. In meeting after meeting, every space receives the close attention required to make it the perfect place for every moment on board.

Silvia Margutti of Luca Dini Design and Architecture sums it up: "This is the most inspiring period of the design process, as we collaborate closely with both client and shipyard to craft a beautiful design which we know Heesen's specialists will execute flawlessly. We are also deeply involved in the engineering aspects of our design, and truly relish this confluence of Italian creativity and Dutch perfectionism. Serena will be a masterpiece."

YN 20555 Serena Joining April 2023 from Heesen Yachts on Vimeo.

Specifications

  • Hull type: Twin propeller motor yacht, fast displacement hull form
  • Naval architect: Van Oossanen Naval ArchitectS / Heesen Yachts
  • Interior designer: Luca Dini Design & Architecture
  • Exterior styling: Omega Architects
  • Classification: LLOYDS 100A1SSC YACHT LMC, UMS Large Commercial Yacht Code REG-YC
  • Hull: Steel
  • Superstructure: Aluminium
  • Accommodation: 12 guests in 6 cabins, 13 crew in 7 cabins
  • Length overall: 55.0 m (180' 5")
  • Beam overall: 9.6 m (31' 6")
  • Draft at half load: 2.85 m (9' 4")
  • Displacement (half load): approx. 600 tons (1,322,000 lbs)
  • Tonnage: approx. 760 GT
  • Maximum speed (half load): 15.5 knots
  • Range: 4,500 nm at 13 knots
  • Fuel capacity: 100,000 l (26,400 US gallon)
  • Fresh water capacity: 24,000 l (6,340 US gllon)
  • Main engines: 2x MTU 8V 4000 M63 (IMO Tier III)
  • Maximum power: 2x 1,000 kw
  • Gearbox: 2x ZF 5356
  • Engine control: MTU Blue Vision NG
  • Propellers: 2x Five Blade Fixed Pitch
  • Generators:
    • 2x Zenoro, each 175 kw, 50 hz
    • 1x Zenoro Emergency Gen. 80 kw
  • Bowthruster: Electrically driven make ZF-Marine 125 kw
  • Stabilisers: Naiad Dynamics, 2 fins, type 720, zero speed
  • Fresh water maker: 2x Idromar, capacity 9,000 litres per day each (2,377 US gallon)
  • Hot water boiler: 2x 300 litres (2x 79.2 US gallon)
  • Sanitary treatment: Hamann HL-Cont Plus 025
  • Air-conditioning: Heinen & Hopman
  • Anchor winch: 2x Steen
  • Mooring Capstan: 2x Steen
  • Passarelle: Hydromar
  • Tender Crane: Hydromar SWL 2,400 KG (CARGO)

YN 20555 Project Serena - photo © Ruben Griffioen / Heesen Yachts
YN 20555 Project Serena - photo © Ruben Griffioen / Heesen Yachts

Related Articles

YN 20457 Project Akira has new owners
First of the new 57-metre Aluminium Series Heesen is delighted to announce the sale of Project Akira, YN 20457, with Wes Sanford of Northrop & Johnson and James Corts of MarineMax introducing the client. Posted on 12 Apr Project Setteesettanta: Hull tests completed
Following a rigorous programme of Computational Fluid Dynamics simulations Heesen is delighted to confirm that following a rigorous programme of Computational Fluid Dynamics simulations, and two days of model tests in the new tank at the Wolfson Unit in Southampton Posted on 8 Mar Project SkyFall hits the water
Launched at the Heesen facility in Oss on January 27 Heesen is delighted to announce that Project SkyFall, was launched at the facility in Oss on January 27, and christened MY Ultra G. This is the shipyard's first launch of 2023, a year that promises to be exciting and busy for this Dutch yacht builder. Posted on 3 Feb YN 20457 update: Hull and superstructure joined
First of the new 57-metre Aluminium Series Heesen is delighted to announce that the hull and superstructure of Project Akira, YN 20457, have been joined together at the facility in Oss. The project remains on schedule and is available for delivery in time to enjoy the 2024 summer season. Posted on 28 Jan What's in store for Heesen Yachts in 2023
The year of the Water Rabbit 2022 was a tumultuous year; the war in Ukraine continues to inflict challenges on many people, and this very sad situation shatters the entire world. Posted on 13 Jan Exterior designer for FDHF Steel Series revealed
Harrison Eidsgaard studio has been chosen Heesen is delighted to announce that the Harrison Eidsgaard studio has been chosen to design its eagerly anticipated 50-metre Steel series, which was announced at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show last October. Posted on 23 Dec 2022 Project update: YN 20750 Project Orion
Cristiano Gatto interior design revealed As NASA's Orion spacecraft makes its triumphant return from the Moon, Heesen Yachts is delighted to unveil the first visuals of the stellar interior spaces of its 50-metre Project Orion, YN 20750. Posted on 11 Dec 2022 Heesen wins contract for a full-custom 57-metre
Ultra-efficient, lightweight, all-aluminium motor yacht Project YN 20857, code-named Project Setteesettanta, will be a pure expression of the shipyard DNA, featuring unique elements in both technology and design. Posted on 4 Dec 2022 YN 20655, Project Venus keel laying
A new 55-metre FDHF steel motor yacht Heesen is delighted to announce the keel-laying, on November 16, of a new 55-metre FDHF steel motor yacht. Posted on 24 Nov 2022 Heesen at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
Showcasing Project Aura, a 50-meter Steel At the Superyacht Village during the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, we are showcasing Project Aura. She is a 50-meter Steel and the most recent delivery among our series yachts. Posted on 30 Oct 2022
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy