YN 20555 Project Serena: hull and superstructure now joined together

by Heesen Yachts 5 May 07:49 PDT

Heesen is delighted to confirm that the construction of YN 20555, code-named Project Serena, is proceeding on schedule for delivery to her owners in the Fall of 2024. The yacht's hull and superstructure have been joined together, and the next stages of the build are well under way.

55-metre steel yacht, ultra-efficient FDFH hull, 760 GT

Exterior by Omega Architects

Interior by Luca Dini Design and Architecture

Twelve guests in six cabins, owners suite with French balcony

Delivery Fall 2024

To avoid welding cross-contamination between steel and aluminium fabrication, Heesen has developed strict protocols during its long-term partnership with Talsma, a Friesland shipyard specialising in the construction of steel craft. Serena's steel hull arrived in Oss after a two-day trip by sea, canal and river from the north of Holland. The tug Vlieter and push boat Aegir safely shepherded the hull on its 125 nautical mile journey at a stately eight knots through the Waddenzee, IJselmeer, Markermeer and along Amsterdam's Rijnkanaal, and then onto the Waal and the Maas. It was brought alongside in Oss on Wednesday 19 April, where the aluminium superstructure arrived a day later.

Rick van de Wetering, Heesen's Chief Operation Officer, comments: "We owe our accomplishments not only to Heesen's craftspeople but to our extended family of trustworthy suppliers and loyal partners, who are an integral part of our success. Talsma has been growing with us. We share the same vision -- to create the best Dutch superyachts in the smartest and most efficient manner possible."

Owner's representative Richard Kaye of Monaco-based brokerage firm Arcon Yachts remarks: "There are no two Heesen 55m Steels that are the same. Of course, similarities exist, but each yacht is customised to reflect their owner's tastes and requirements. At Arcon, we are very familiar with this class of yacht, having sold two, and we work closely with the client and the shipyard to ensure the final product perfectly suits the owners' wishes and family lifestyle."

Luca Dini Design and Architecture and Heesen's in-house interior engineers are busy finalising the interior decoration. Project Serena started as a speculative build, and her interior design was conceived as a luxurious canvas upon which her future owners could express their personality. Her warm and harmonious interior, which features soft and delicate tones, makes Project Serena a welcoming and inviting yacht. Oak and eucalyptus are the main veneers, while marbles used to enrich the décor include Namibian white with accents of silver moon, calcite azul and camellia green.

The owners and their team are working on adding personal touches to all areas. Bespoke works of art and intricate detailing in the fixed and loose furnishings will make their yacht spectacular in every aspect. In meeting after meeting, every space receives the close attention required to make it the perfect place for every moment on board.

Silvia Margutti of Luca Dini Design and Architecture sums it up: "This is the most inspiring period of the design process, as we collaborate closely with both client and shipyard to craft a beautiful design which we know Heesen's specialists will execute flawlessly. We are also deeply involved in the engineering aspects of our design, and truly relish this confluence of Italian creativity and Dutch perfectionism. Serena will be a masterpiece."

YN 20555 Serena Joining April 2023 from Heesen Yachts on Vimeo.

Specifications