UIM XCAT World Championship 2023 - Basilicata GP: Day 1

by UIM XCAT World Championship 7 May 07:14 PDT
UIM XCAT World Championship 2023 - Basilicata GP © UIM XCAT World Championship

The first day of the second leg of the UIM XCAT World Championship 2023, the World Powerboating Championship organized by OPTA, certainly did not disappoint. For the first time ever, the Porto degli Argonauti and Basilicata played host to the Championship.

Race 1 saw absolute domination by UAE team Fazza. The catamaran, helmed by Arif Al Zaffain and Nadir Bin Hendi, lead Saturday morning's time trials, taking Pole Position by setting a timed lap of 2.35.453. Second place on the grid went to 222 Offshore, the Italian-Australian team composed of Giovanni Carpitella and Darren Nicholson; and yet another flattering placing for the Neapolitan HPI Racing Team led by Rosario and Giuseppe Schiano Di Cola, who took third place ahead of Consulbrokers, the catamaran led by Alfredo Amato and Luca Betti.

UIM XCAT World Championship 2023 - Basilicata GP - photo © UIM XCAT World Championship
UIM XCAT World Championship 2023 - Basilicata GP - photo © UIM XCAT World Championship

The race served as a testament to Fazza's superiority, leading from the first buoys, and maintaining a considerable margin until the chequered flag; followed by 222 Offshore and HPI Racing Team, making up the rest of the podium. Behind the top three were the excellent Q8 Oils, the Kuwaiti catamaran led by Abdullatif Al Omani and Bader Al Dousari, which, compared to the starting positions, were able to undermine Consulbrokers after an exciting duel that saw the two boats in the lead until the last corner. Amato and Betti had to settle for fifth position not without some regrets.

With yesterday's results the UIM XCAT World Championship ranking still sees Team GB in the lead, ahead of HPI Racing Team and Fazza, but the situation remains extremely fluid.

Today, we continue with Race 2 - with Pole Position scheduled for 12:00 CEST and Race 2 beginning at 15:30 CEST.

Full results can be found in x-cat.racing.

