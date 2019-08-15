Marine Rescue NSW advises boaters to stay off the water as low pressure system deepens

by Marine Rescue NSW 7 May 17:48 PDT

With the Bureau of Meteorology issuing wind and hazardous surf warnings for much of the NSW coast tomorrow (Monday May 8) boaters are asked to play it safe.

Marine Rescue NSW Acting Deputy Commissioner Darren Schott is advising boaters to stay off the water in areas where warnings have been issued.

"Boaters planning to cross shallow waters and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

"Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and always wear a lifejacket.

"Boaters should remember to Log On with Marine Rescue via the Marine rescue app or via their local radio base," Acting Deputy Commissioner Schott said.

Storm Force wind warnings are in place for the Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans and Eden Coasts tomorrow (Monday May 8) with southwesterly winds forecast to reach up to 50 knots (92km/h) offshore.

A Gale Warning is forecast for the Coffs and Macquarie Coasts while strong winds are expected for the Byron Coast and Sydney Enclosed Waters.

The Marine Rescue NSW Acting Deputy Commissioner said hazardous surf is also expected on Monday with warnings in place for the Byron, Coffs, Macquarie, Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans and Eden Coasts.

"Hazardous surf conditions and high winds will be present across the state which creates a higher risk for boaters.

"Please be careful and avoid going boating if possible," Mr Schott said.

"Significant wave heights of five to six metres are also possible.

"Spring tides may also compound the wave impacts.

"Beach and ocean conditions could be dangerous and people should not go boating unless absolutely necessary," he said.

Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.