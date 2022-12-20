Please select your home edition
Cruising to victory: 30th Sirena 58 yacht delivered to the US

by Sirena Yachts 9 May 07:53 PDT

Istanbul-based shipyard Sirena Yachts has announced that the latest unit of its Sirena 58 yacht will shortly be delivered to the US. Ordered in 2022, this is the 30th Sirena 58 to arrive in the USA out of a total of 58 units built so far, representing just over 50% of the model's production. Recently arriving from Turkey, the Sirena 58 will soon be loaded onto a ship and head towards her final destination of California.

With another seven Sirena 58s currently on order for the USA, the model has proven to be a major hit in the USA, attracting North American owners for many different reasons. Sporting naval architecture and exterior styling by German Frers and interior design by renowned Italian designer Tommaso Spadolini, the Sirena 58 is available in three different layout options, to meet the needs and preferences of discerning owners.

M / Y Sirena 58 - photo © Sirena Yachts
Flexible layout

Three distinct accommodation options are offered on the lower deck. The version with two master suites - one located in the bow, and another amidships - was developed to meet the needs of the US market, offering the added bonus of a stairway connecting the forward cabin to the exterior foredeck.

M / Y Sirena 58 - photo © Billy Black
As an alternative, clients can also opt for the two layouts which include a third guest stateroom. All cabins are ensuite, whichever layout is chosen, with a crew cabin housed in the transom with access from the stern platform. In addition, the Sirena 58 can also justifiably claim to have the largest and most well-arranged flybridge deck in her size class.

Constantinos Constantinou, head of operations for Sirena in North America comments: "The Sirena 58 has been tailored to meet the needs of the US market. In addition to the obligatory US electrical system and appliances, the 58 comes with a very long list of equipment and items that come standard in the US version. A couple of examples are larger-capacity generators, triple engine fuel filtration, tropical capacity air conditioning, Stidd helm seats and much more."

He continues: "At Sirena, we pride ourselves in building our yachts to suit each owner's needs, and as such, nearly all Sirena 58s come equipped with custom features. The custom features are extremely varied if you look across the 30 Sirena 58s that have arrived in the US. Generally speaking, Sirena 58 owners are highly experienced and are looking for a yacht built to a higher standard. It is easy for them to quickly appreciate what Sirena has to offer from the moment they step on board, and this is what we are seeing with our Sirena 58."

Ready for voyages

Designed to travel to and explore destinations near and far in comfort and safety, the Sirena 58 is built to Category A standard - the highest category for recreational yachts - and offers outstanding seakeeping performance. Thanks to her lightweight semi-displacement hull, built using high-tech resin infusion techniques, the Sirena 58 can deliver the coveted fuel efficiency of a full-displacement hull, yet is still capable of high speeds when the need or desire arises.

M / Y Sirena 58 - photo © Billy Black
Alongside her wide beam of 17'6" (5.35 metres), which provides a vast amount of livable space on board whilst also optimising onboard stability and comfort, the Sirena 58 has a shallow 4-foot draft and protective prop pockets, making her perfect for cruising the shoal waters around the Bahamas and south Florida.

The result is a comfortable cruising speed of 19-21 knots and a top speed of over 25 knots, when powered by standard 670HP Volvo engines (or 28 knots when powered by her 900HP engine option). When travelling at lower speeds, her fuel consumption is minimal, boasting an impressive range of 850 nautical miles at 10 knots.

"The US market has embraced what Sirena stands for, and as a result, our growth has been exponential. While it's hard to predict the future, by virtue of Sirena's ever-growing brand equity and desirability, combined with the introduction of the new Sirena 48 and Sirena 78 - both of which have yet to arrive in the US - we expect growth to continue in the coming years," comments Sirena Yachts' CEO Cagin Genc.

M / Y Sirena 58 - photo © Sirena Yachts
