Introducing the third Pershing 140

by Pershing 10 May 05:44 PDT

Powerful and spectacular, the peerless Pershing cruising experience is an electrifying one that's winning over more and more enthusiasts with its fantastic blend of creativity, design and technology.

Last April 29th saw the launch of the third Pershing 140 unit, the brand's first flagship built entirely from aluminium and the start of a new construction era.

The result of collaboration between architect Fulvio De Simoni, Ferretti Group's Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari, and the Group Engineering Department, Pershing 140 is the brand's first model to be built at the Super Yacht Yard in Ancona, the Ferretti Group production facility specialising in the construction of steel and aluminium super and mega yachts over 40 meters in length.

The yacht extends across two main decks and a generous sun deck, and on an aesthetic level confirms the signature sleek lines that epitomise the brands sporty personality. Taken together with a combination of novel design features and iconic detailing - such as the two side wings incorporated in the superstructure at the start of the walkways - they turn the Pershing 140 into a truly unique model and one that's in great demand on the market.

The raised bridge is on the main deck, with direct access to the sun deck, which can be fitted out with a bar, a sunbathing area and a second helm station. The beach club is one of the areas that appeals most to owners, offering them somewhere to enjoy intimate contact with the water. Located aft of the engine room, it can be opened up on three sides for a unique experience tailor-made to accommodate the owner's water toys. The large, comfortable lounge on the main deck provides the ideal transition from interior to exterior.

The owner of the third unit decided to personalise this area as much as possible and one of its features is a professional winery in the bow. Illuminated, white and fitted with mirrors, it creates eye-catching optical illusions and fills the space with even more light. Still in the lounge, the fully appointed bar on the starboard wall aft is a structural unit with independent lighting, hidden behind doors decorated with a special textured lacquer that is coordinated with the decor in the lounge so that the bar is only visible when in use.

This yacht too has a full-beam master suite accessed through a private study containing a small lounge area. It also features a generous walk-in wardrobe and a large bathroom with a steam shower, which like all the yacht's bathrooms is decorated with mosaics and finished entirely in a special mother-of-pearl lacquer.

The onboard decor can be fully personalised by the owner, who for this third unit has chosen Pershing style interior design throughout, but with paler colour tones than those preferred for the two previous units. The interior decoration makes extensive use of white lacquer, which is perfect for creating a brighter and more relaxing space, helped by the choice of lead-coloured wood, a light grey that amplifies the setting's relaxing sense of harmony. The yacht also features fine materials and furnishings provided by top luxury design brands - Poltrona Frau, a longstanding Pershing partner, Minotti, Artemide, Roche Bobois, Molteni, Fontana Arte - confirming the brand's sophisticated aesthetics.

The third Pershing 140 unit mounts four MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines, each rated 2,600 hp, and the performance figures confirm just how sporty this model is, with a top speed of 38 knots and a cruising speed of 35 knots.

Watch video!

Specifications: