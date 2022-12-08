Please select your home edition
Second unit of entry level CLB65 on the way for the Hong Kong premiere

by CL Yachts 10 May 06:16 PDT

The latest addition into CL Yachts' lineup is ready to enter the Far-East market following a successful world debut last year in the USA.

CLB65 Hull#1 was indeed presented to the public in Fort Lauderdale, Florida USA, and has already taken part in the most prestigious boat shows on the East Coast.

Hull#2 is now moving to Hong Kong where the boat will make her Asian debut showcasing her luxurious features inspired by her larger sisterships.

CLB65 - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 - photo © CL Yachts

The plans for the future of CLB65 hull#2 foresee new events and boat shows which will help the shipyard and the dealer network to strengthen their presence in the Far East market, a really important sales area for CL Yachts.

Built upon the combined expertise of naval architect Howard Apollonio and leading marine structural engineers at Gurit, CLB65 is designed for ease of use and trouble-free boating. With a resin-infused composite hull, the vessel uses carbon fiber strategically - ensuring outstanding efficiency, performance, and durability.

CLB65 - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 - photo © CL Yachts

With standard twin 800-horsepower Volvo Penta IPS1050s the 64-foot, 6-inch CLB65 can hit an impressive top end of 27 knots and cruise at a very respectable 21 knots. The confidence-inspiring maneuverability of the Volvo Penta pod system is always helpful, whether the boat is out at sea, or making intricate maneuvers as she pulls into a crowded marina.

The yacht's streamlined silhouette is complemented by modern interiors that celebrate comfort in effortless style. Versatile spaces both outdoors and in ensures that each guest will find their perfect spot of bliss aboard CLB65.

For more details, please check the brochure here: clyachts.com/range/clb65

CLB65 - Fly deck GA - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 - Fly deck GA - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 - Main deck GA - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 - Main deck GA - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 - Lower deck GA - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 - Lower deck GA - photo © CL Yachts

