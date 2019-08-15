Please select your home edition
New Tuggerah Lakes Marine Rescue vessel passes sea trial

by Marine Rescue NSW 11 May 02:08 PDT
New Tuggerah Lakes Marine Rescue vessel passes sea trial © Marine Rescue NSW

A new 6.3 metre walk-through console Naiad (NYE-ADD) boat is closer to going into service at Marine Rescue Tuggerah Lakes on the Hunter Coast after passing its sea trial.

The Tuggerah Lakes 21 replacement vessel has been put through its paces by Marine Rescue NSW Senior Manager Fleet Kelvin Parkin at Yamba on the state's north coast.

Parkin said the sea trial phase of a vessel's construction is an all-encompassing process to ensure that the finishes, specifications, systems, engines and sea capability meets Marine Rescue's requirements.

New Tuggerah Lakes Marine Rescue vessel passes sea trial - photo © Marine Rescue NSW
New Tuggerah Lakes Marine Rescue vessel passes sea trial - photo © Marine Rescue NSW

"Initial sea trails were really good, she performed well on the water, maneuverability was very simple and she got up out of the hull and on a plane very nicely so a good asset for the Tuggerah Lakes unit," he said.

Mr Parkin said that TL 21 has been designed to be a multi-purpose vessel.

"It can really be very capable on enclosed inshore waters where we may have to help somebody out if they have run out of fuel or battery's flat.

"Also if we need to do a search pattern and run them inshore but also offshore.

"Quite comfortable to send them offshore up to about seven nautical miles (13kms) where the crew can capably join in another search and conduct their own searches from these smaller vessels," Mr Parkin said.

New Tuggerah Lakes Marine Rescue vessel passes sea trial - photo © Marine Rescue NSW
New Tuggerah Lakes Marine Rescue vessel passes sea trial - photo © Marine Rescue NSW

The vessel will be powered by twin 115hp outboard engines capable of reaching speeds of 38 knots.

Tuggerah Lakes 21 also comes with a quick catch system on the trailer which Mr Parkin said makes launch and retrieval safer and easier for Marine Rescue volunteers.

"You drive the boat straight onto the trailer, it latches directly onto the trailer once you get into position and you drive away.

"It removes any chance of anybody getting their fingers in the way, you stay dry and you're away into the carpark, secure the boat and you're done," he said.

Members from Marine Rescue Tuggerah Lakes are set to undergo induction and training on the new vessel in the coming weeks before the boat goes into active service, replacing the existing TL 21 Cobia RHIB boat.

New Tuggerah Lakes Marine Rescue vessel passes sea trial - photo © Marine Rescue NSW
New Tuggerah Lakes Marine Rescue vessel passes sea trial - photo © Marine Rescue NSW

Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said it's important the service turns over its vessels regularly.

"This new vessel will be a great addition to our Marine Rescue Tuggerah Lakes unit.

"It's important for both the volunteers and the boaters that we support that the vessels that they have are fit for purpose and can render assistance when assistance is needed," Commissioner Barrell said.

TL 21 is one of 38 new rescue boats funded by the NSW Government's $37.6 million investment in 2019 to support the vital, life-saving work of Marine Rescue NSW volunteers.

Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.

Watch the video here

