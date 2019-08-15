New Batemans Bay Marine Rescue vessel passes sea trial

Batemans Bay Marine Rescue vessel passes sea trial © Marine Rescue NSW Batemans Bay Marine Rescue vessel passes sea trial © Marine Rescue NSW

by Marine Rescue NSW 12 May 15:13 PDT

A new 6.3 metre walk-through console Naiad (NYE-ADD) boat is closer to going into service at Marine Rescue Batemans Bay on the South Coast after passing its sea trial.

The Batemans Bay 21 replacement vessel has been put through its paces by Marine Rescue NSW Senior Manager Fleet Kelvin Parkin at Yamba on the state's north coast.

Parkin said the sea trial phase of a vessel's construction is an all-encompassing process to ensure that the finishes, specifications, systems, engines and sea capability meets Marine Rescue's requirements.

BM 21 is a fantastic little boat, really handled nicely, the crew will really enjoy it, its ergonomics are nice and performed very well on the water," he said.

Mr Parkin said that BM 21 has been designed to be a multi-purpose vessel.

"It can really be very capable on enclosed inshore waters where we may have to help somebody out if they have run out of fuel or battery's flat.

"Also if we need to do a search pattern and run them inshore but also offshore.

"Quite comfortable to send them offshore up to about seven nautical miles (13kms) where the crew can capably join in another search and conduct their own searches from these smaller vessels," Mr Parkin said.

The vessel will be powered by twin 115hp outboard engines capable of reaching speeds of 38 knots.

Batemans Bay 21 also comes with a quick catch system on the trailer which Mr Parkin said makes launch and retrieval safer and easier for Marine Rescue volunteers.

"You drive the boat straight onto the trailer, it latches directly onto the trailer once you get into position and you drive away.

"It removes any chance of anybody getting their fingers in the way, you stay dry and you're away into the carpark, secure the boat and you're done," he said.

Members from Marine Rescue Batemans Bay are set to undergo induction and training on the new vessel in the coming weeks before the boat goes into active service, replacing the existing BM 21 Cobia open RHIB boat.

Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said it's important the service turns over its vessels regularly.

"This new vessel will really add to the capability of Batemans Bay.

"It's great for the unit and for the volunteers and for the boating community in the local area that we've got this great new asset for that area," Commissioner Barrell said.

BM 21 is one of 38 new rescue boats funded by the NSW Government's $37.6 million investment in 2019 to support the vital, life-saving work of Marine Rescue NSW volunteers.

Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.

Watch the video here