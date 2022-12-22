Please select your home edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

First Moonen 110 completes sea trials in the Netherlands

by Moonen Yachts 13 May 08:08 PDT
Moonen 110 sea trial © Moonen Yachts

The first 34m Moonen 110 has completed a week of sea trials including a successful endurance test off the Dutch coast on the North Sea.

Moonen Yachts is completing the long-range steel yacht at its shipyard in the Netherlands. The Moonen 110 is available for delivery on May 31, ready to enjoy the summer.

First Moonen 110 completes sea trials in the Netherlands from Moonen Yachts on Vimeo.

Moonen Yachts Project Manager John Bechtold was very satisfied with the yacht's performance at sea. "It's always exciting to take a brand new design out for the first time. She performed very well at sea, very stable and comfortable. We really noticed how low the noise and vibrations levels are. She's a beautiful boat."

The Moonen 110 recaptures the impeccable quality and proven ocean-going performance of past generations of Moonen yachts, with more space, future-proof technology and more economical operation as low as 60 litres (16 US gallons) per hour.

Moonen 110 sea trial - photo © Moonen Yachts
Moonen 110 sea trial - photo © Moonen Yachts

Commercial Director Victor Caminada says the trials are an important milestone. "The Moonen 110 is a timeless beauty that exemplifies Dutch design excellence. For us that means beautifully designed spaces to be in, but also precision engineering and very high quality craftsmanship. For example the Owner Stateroom is exceptional thanks to both the sweeping 180-degree panoramic views as well as the high comfort levels. When the yacht is at anchor with the generator running, the Owner Stateroom will have a noise level of just 43dB(A)."

Moonen 110 sea trial - photo © Moonen Yachts
Moonen 110 sea trial - photo © Moonen Yachts

The Moonen 110 is for sale at EUR 17 million excluding VAT. Visit the Moonen Yachts website for full specifications, deck layouts and imagery of the completed yacht: www.moonen.com.

Moonen 110 sea trial - photo © Moonen Yachts
Moonen 110 sea trial - photo © Moonen Yachts

Specifications:

  • Length overall 34m (112ft)
  • Beam overall 7.5m (25ft)
  • Draft max. 2m (6ft, 6in)
  • Gross Tonnage 267
  • Steel hull, aluminium superstructure
  • 10 guests, 5 crew
  • Range 3500 miles @ 9 knots (transatlantic)

Moonen 110 sea trial - photo © Moonen Yachts
Moonen 110 sea trial - photo © Moonen Yachts

