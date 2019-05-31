Summer in a snapshot

The Reef Snapshot: Summer 2022–23 is now available on the Reef Authority's website.

The Reef Snapshot has been jointly developed by the Reef Authority, the Australian Institute of Marine Science, and CSIRO and provides a high-level summary of the conditions faced by the Reef this summer and what this means for corals.

The Great Barrier Reef experienced mild conditions over much of summer, and this is expected to have provided an opportunity for further recovery of coral reefs on the Reef.

While conditions have provided relief for much of the Great Barrier Reef, it has experienced a variety of disturbances over the past decade, and global action on climate change remains critical.