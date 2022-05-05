DMS Holland and Elling Yachting

by DMS Holland 14 May 02:02 PDT

DMS Holland has already become the stabilisation standard at several yards. In the coming period, we will highlight several yards and introduce them to you.

Starting with Elling Yachting from Aalst, builder of the E3, E4 and E6. In the video, you will meet CEO Anton van den Bos and get a tour of the yard, where the DMS MagnusMaster is in abundance.

The DMS MagnusMaster is also proving to be extremely suitable for retrofitting.