Ferretti Group Privilege Day brings Joy Above The Sea

by Ferretti Group 15 May 19:20 PDT
Ferretti Group Privilege Day © Ferretti Group

The Ferretti Group Privilege Day and Ferretti Yachts 1000 China Premiere Ceremony was held at the Shenzhen Bay Marina Club and the Sea World Culture & Arts Center. As a world leader in the luxury yacht industry, Ferretti Group displayed six luxury yachts delivered to Shenzhen, China in recent years, including Ferretti Yachts 1000, Ferretti Yachts 920, Ferretti Yachts 780, Ferretti Yachts 670, Riva 110' Dolcevita and Riva 90' Argo. As the new flagship of the Ferretti Yachts brand, Ferretti Yachts 1000 made her China premiere at this feast above the sea where the Group brings together the most superyacht models in mainland China in its history.

Ferretti Group Privilege Day - photo © Ferretti Group
Ferretti Group Privilege Day - photo © Ferretti Group

A Chinese old saying tells that it is such a delight to have friends coming from afar. Taking the pun of "Yue" which means both joy and music in Chinese, a grand ceremony dubbed "Joy Above the Sea" began in the evening in the melodious and grand symphony of the Shenzhen City Philharmonic Orchestra.

Ferretti Group Privilege Day - photo © Ferretti Group
Ferretti Group Privilege Day - photo © Ferretti Group

Yacht owners and VIP guests attended the ceremony to appreciate the manufacturing art of the world's top yachts and enjoy the elegant and extraordinary Italian luxury nautical lifestyle.

At the gala, a fleet of drones rose into the air, producing stunning forms above the Ferretti yachts fleet, finally forming the major attraction of the event - the magnificent "Ferretti Yachts 1000". The new flagship of the Ferretti Yachts brand offers owners and guests unmatched nautical enjoyment with its exceptional performance, flawless fusion of modern technology and traditional skills, distinctive exterior design, and spacious, opulent interiors.

Ferretti Group Privilege Day - photo © Ferretti Group
Ferretti Group Privilege Day - photo © Ferretti Group

Top management of Ferretti Group and Speedo Marine, the Group's exclusive dealer in mainland China, welcomed yacht owners onto the stage during the acknowledgment session to present them with exquisite customized presents in appreciation for their love and support to Ferretti Group brands over the years.

"This is a fantastic moment for Ferretti Group and its seven brands. The Chinese market is experiencing rapid growth and more and more owners are choosing the beauty, heritage and innovation of our magnificent boats. This spectacular event is an extraordinary debut for our flagship Ferretti Yachts 1000, consolidating the fame and success of our comprehensive and inimitable range." said Ferretti Group CEO Alberto Galassi.

Ferretti Group Privilege Day - photo © Ferretti Group
Ferretti Group Privilege Day - photo © Ferretti Group

In 2022, Ferretti Group was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which was not only the first yacht manufacturer to list its shares in Hong Kong, but also the only Italian company listed in Hong Kong in the last decade. Looking ahead, Ferretti Group is prepared to embrace new development opportunities in the fast-growing luxury yacht market by leveraging its far-leading industry position and unique Italian yachting essence to unleash the full potential of its world-class brands - Ferretti Yachts, Riva, Pershing, Itama, CRN, Custom Line and Wally. Through auxiliary services including yacht brokerage, lease, after sale, and refit, together with a one-stop strategic upgrade program, Ferretti Group will further reinforce its growing momentum. The Group will keep delivering yachts with "authentic Italian luxury" to owners all around the world, creating greater value for its shareholders.

Ferretti Group Privilege Day - photo © Ferretti Group
Ferretti Group Privilege Day - photo © Ferretti Group

At the gala, Ferretti Group was joined by both Italian and international luxury partners to display the supreme and comfortable Italian premium lifestyle: Magnificat was one of them, adding radiance to the yachts on display together with some high-end Italian furniture, lighting and bedding brands including Rugiano, Elie Saab, Agresti, Contardi, Bluemarine Home, and its partner, Fuli Carpet. LOCHERBER, an Italian luxury fragrance brand, offered exclusive and customized Venetian sea-toned fragrance on board. MHD's Ruinart Blanc de Blancs, Kaluga Queen, and top Italian coffee brand Lavazza brought exquisite food and drink experiences to this event.

China Premiere yacht at the Ferretti Group Shenzhen Privilege Day: Ferretti Yachts 1000:

The new Ferretti Yachts flagship is the largest boat ever produced by the shipyard.

Ferretti Group Privilege Day - photo © Ferretti Group
Ferretti Group Privilege Day - photo © Ferretti Group

Built from composite materials, with parts in carbon fibre that underscore the hi-tech content, Ferretti Yachts 1000 reshapes space and changes the whole approach to life on board, with unprecedented design solutions and an interior mood either in Classic style, featuring muted, balanced tones and subtle contrasts, or a Contemporary option with fresher and bolder colour shades.

At the heart of the project is the idea of unparalleled comfort and wellbeing in both outdoor and indoor areas, where quintessential 'Made in Italy' taste prevails.

For more information, please contact .

