Benetti launches Alunya, second B.Now 50M Oasis Deck

by Benetti 16 May 07:36 PDT

The new motor yacht ALUNYA (FB606), hull from the successful Benetti B.Now 50M series, was launched on at the beginning of May 2023 at Benetti Livorno shipyard and it's the second steel model in the series to introduce the Oasis Deck® design and draws inspiration from the shipyard's iconic canons.

The 49.9M superyacht is the second hull from the series to feature the Benetti iconic Oasis Deck® - the first was launched less than two months earlier. Benetti redefined the traditional stern of its B.Now series, incorporating hydraulic winged terraces port and starboard that extend the width of the deck to offer an impressive 90 square-metre beach club and outdoor living area. Owner and guests have unobstructed 270-degree views from the stern, and the beach club comes complete with a glass-walled infinity pool as well as numerous conversation areas.

The B.Now 50M belongs to an experienced owner, who personalized the superyacht to his taste. Brokerage company TWW Yachts introduced the buyer and acted as owner's representative throughout the build process, working closely with Benetti to incorporate all the owner's requests into the final project.

Sebastiano Fanizza, Benetti COO, commented: "The B.Now 50 model is certainly one of the most popular models in our history and the addition of the Oasis Deck® made it possible to offer new options to all owners who enjoy close contact with the sea. This new launch and the close collaboration with TWW confirm the commitment that the shipyard has to its customers and partners with greater awareness, thus confirming the brand's role as a forerunner and leader in yacht design".

"We cannot emphasize enough how much of a pleasure it has been working with Benetti on both a commercial and technical level," added David Westwood, Principal Partner at TWW Yachts. "The project was a great success and incredibly fun, thanks to the amazing support from the entire Benetti team. Despite the multiple interior changes that were made, the yacht has been launched on time and ready for the summer season."

"Benetti has proven once again to be a responsive and supportive partner to the owners and brokers," adds Michael White, Principal Partner at TWW Yachts This launch is the result of a pleasurable and outstanding collaboration between TWW Yachts and Benetti."

Conviviality is at the heart of the new B.Now 50M design thanks to a seamless indoor-outdoor configuration, with the main saloon looking directly out onto the Oasis Deck®. Renowned British studio RWD was responsible for the concept design and exterior styling, with naval architecture by Italian studio PierLuigi Ausonio Naval Architecture. Benetti in-house HUB Design worked closely with the owners on the design and configuration of the interior spaces.

The Benetti B.Now 50M series is offered with accommodation for either 10 or 12 guests, and the owners opted for the former with a five-guest stateroom configuration. The owner's suite is located on the Main Deck forward and complete with a study area, a large ensuite and a private terrace. Her remaining guest staterooms are situated on the Lower Deck. The sub-500 GT superyacht has a further six cabins for 10 crew, including the Captain.

ALUNYA also featured plenty of space for tenders and toys, which are cleverly concealed within the bow, including a tender up to 5.65-metres in length as well as Jet Skis and numerous water toys. The tender is deployed and retrieved through a hydraulically operated hatch starboard.

Constructed with a steel hull and aluminium alloy superstructure, the 50-meter spans four decks and has a beam of 9.2-metres. Equipped with twin MAN V12 1,400 horsepower engines and two Kohler 118 kW generators that deliver a 4,500 nautical mile range at 12 knots and a max speed of 15 knots, this model is also fitted with a pair of electrical stabilisers.

Delivery is scheduled for the end of July 2023 and the owners will embark on their maiden voyage immediately.

Main data: Alunya - FB606