Helly Hansen Expands Sailing Footwear Collection

by Helly Hansen 17 May 08:16 PDT

As a brand founded in Norway, Helly Hansen's heritage is deeply rooted in sailing, creating products that can stand up to the toughest ocean conditions for over 140 years.

With innovation at its core, the leading global sailing brand works alongside professionals from all over the world to develop performance-driven gear, and for Spring/Summer '23, Helly Hansen is expanding its footwear collection with new technical sailing styles, including the Revo Sail, made with high-quality Ocean Bound recycled material, and the lightweight and quick-drying Supalight Watersport

More responsibly-designed, the Revo Sail features Ocean Bound recycled material in its mesh upper and lining, webbings and laces. This type of recycled material is made by repurposing abandoned, lost and discarded fishing gear like fishing buoys, which are otherwise a major source of marine litter. 3D printing is also used in the manufacturing process, resulting in zero waste in the production of the shoe's toebox and counter. Additionally, all upper materials contain recycled content, and the product features a PFC-free non-wicking treatment to achieve waterproofness.

While being more responsibly made, the Revo Sail does not compromise on performance. Featuring an HH® Hydro-Grip rubber compound, the shoe provides optimal traction on-deck even in extremely wet conditions, and with HH® Max-Vent technology, its surface is specifically designed to allow air to circulate in and around the foot while still offering protection against the elements. The Revo Sail also delivers maximum comfort for long days on the ocean - its lightweight HH® Lite-Frame upper offers stability without adding weight and its HH® Free-Flex midsole and HH® Max-Comfort insole provide a tailored fit that minimizes stress and fatigue on the foot. Additional performance-driven features include a waterproof HH® Quick Dry upper and protective HH® Pro Guard toecap.

Equally technical, waterproof and breathable, the Supalight Watersport is a hybrid between a sneaker and water shoe. Purposefully designed to offer performance and protection in wet environments, it's quick-drying with a PFC-free hydrophobic treatment and features the same HH® Hydro-Grip rubber compound as the Revo Sail, delivering maximum grip and traction. The shoe is also lightweight and highly breathable with an HH® Lite-Frame upper and HH® Max-Vent technology, and it features a comfort EVA foam technology in its midsole for an optimal balance of cushioning, comfort and fit. While delivering extreme performance and protection, the Supalight Watersport is also more responsibly made, with 100% organic cotton lining and 100% recycled polyester webbing.

"This season, we wanted to expand our sailing footwear collection to offer even more styles that are just as performance-driven and technical as our apparel,"

said Kristofer Eidsgaard, VP for Footwear at Helly Hansen.

"As we continue to innovate, we also aim to create gear that's more responsibly made without compromising professional grade protection, and we're proud to have achieved that with the new Revo Sail and Supalight Watersport."

Both styles come in men's and women's specific designs and will be available in-store and online in Spring 2023. To learn more about Helly Hansen's existing sailing footwear collection, please visit hellyhansen.com

About Helly Hansen

Founded in Norway in 1877, Helly Hansen continues to develop professional grade apparel that helps people stay and feel alive. Through insights drawn from living and working in the world's harshest environments, the company has developed a long list of first-to-market innovations, including the first supple waterproof fabrics more than 140 years ago. Other breakthroughs include the first fleece fabrics in the 1960s, the first technical base layers in the 1970s, made with LIFA® Stay Dry technology, the patented H2Flow™ temperature regulating system, and the revolutionary lighter, warmer LIFALOFT™ insulation. Building on Helly Hansen's proprietary HELLY TECH® waterproof/breathable system, the technical outdoor brand has most recently introduced the award-winning LIFA INFINITY PRO™ - the company's most innovative and responsible waterproof/breathable technology to date.

Helly Hansen is a leader in technical sailing and performance ski apparel, as well as premium workwear. Its uniforms are worn and trusted by more than 55,000 professionals and can be found on Olympians, National Teams, and at more than 200 ski resorts and mountain guiding operations globally.

Helly Hansen's outerwear, base layers, sportswear and footwear are sold in more than 40 countries around the world and the company is owned by Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC). To learn more about Helly Hansen's latest collections, visit hellyhansen.com