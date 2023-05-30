Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail-World Asia
Sail-World Australia
Sail-World Canada
Sail-World Europe
Sail-World New Zealand
Sail-World United Kingdom
Sail-World USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern Hemisphere
Cruising Southern Hemisphere
Marine Business Europe
Marine Business North America
Marine Business Oceania
Powerboat.World Europe
Powerboat.World North America
Powerboat.World Oceania
FishingBoating.World Australia
FishingBoating.World New Zealand
FishingBoating.World USA
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
EDITORIAL
PARIS 2024
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Tweets
Marine Auctions May 2023 Online Auctions
by Marine Auctions 17 May 18:02 PDT
24-30 May 2023
May 2023 Online Auctions © Marine Auctions
Auctions
Valuations
Contact
Please find details of the Vessels, Marina Berths and the Unreserved Clearance Auction of Boats etc that Marine Auctions will be offering for sale in our May Online Auction.
The Online Auction Bidding starts on Wednesday 24th May and will end on Tuesday 30th May 2023 at 2
pm
AEST.
Please note, the Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.
For further details and numerous photos go to our website,
www.marineauctions.com.au
then click on,
View or Register for the Online Auction Now.
To View the Brochure, Click on
View Brochure
-Below.
If you require any further information, regarding our Online Auctions, Marine Valuations or Marina Berth Sales contact.
Adrian Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions & Valuations
Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email:
We are now accepting entries for our next Online Auction, the bidding for this Auction will commence on Thursday 6th July and will end on Wednesday 12th July 2023.
View brochure
Marine Auctions & Valuations
PO Box 687
Hamilton QLD 4007
www.marineauctions.com.au
Related Articles
Marine Auctions May 2023 Online Auctions
Details of the Vessels and Marina Berths offered for sale
Details of the Vessels, Marina Berths and the Unreserved Clearance Auction of Boats etc. that Marine Auctions will be offering for sale in their May Online Auction.
Posted on 4 May
Marine Auctions April 2023 Online Auctions
Support vessel from the America's Cup.... or a Brisbane marina berth...
View the brochure to see details of the Vessels and Marina Berth we will be offering for sale in our April Online Auction.
Posted on 13 Apr
Marine Auctions March 2023 Online Auctions
Details of the Vessels and Marina Berths offered for sale
Details of the Vessels and Marina Berths Marine Auctions will be offering for sale in their March Online Auction. together with a Vessel and a Luxury Gold Coast Deepwater Frontage Apartment for Private Sale.
Posted on 15 Mar
Lisa Seiffert joins Marine Auctions
As the new Sales Executive for the Sydney Area
Lisa Seiffert, the daughter of Adrian the founder of Marine Auctions, has joined her father in the family business. Lisa returned home to Australia 6 months ago after spending over 20 years in New York as a successful model.
Posted on 9 Feb
Marine Auctions February 2023 Online Auctions
44ft flybridge power catamaran, Gib'Sea 44.2 sailing yacht, and more
Bidding starts on Thursday 16th February and will end on Wednesday 22nd February 2023 at 2 pm AEST. Check out the 44ft flybridge power catamaran, Gib'Sea 44.2 sailing yacht, and more.
Posted on 4 Feb
Marine Auctions November 2022 Online Auctions
Bidding starts on Thursday 24th November and will end on Wednesday 30th November
Bidding starts on Thursday 24th November and will end on Wednesday 30th November 2022 at 2 pm AEST.
Posted on 16 Nov 2022
Marine Auctions October 2022 Online Auctions
Vessels, Cutter Suction Dredge and a Marina Berth
Please find details of the Vessels, Cutter Suction Dredge and a Marina Berth we will be offering in our October Online Auction.
Posted on 30 Sep 2022
Marine Auctions August 2022 Online Auctions
Details of the Vessels and the Marina Berth offered - bidding starts on Tuesday 9th August
Details of the Vessels and the Marina Berth offered in the August Online Auction. Bidding starts on Tuesday 9th August and will end on Monday 15th August at 2pm AEST.
Posted on 28 Jul 2022
Marine Auctions June Online Auctions
Details of the vessels we will be offering, together with two Barges for private sale
Please find details of the vessels we will be offering in our June Online Auction, together with two Barges we have for private sale.
Posted on 17 Jun 2022
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please
contact our team
. If you encounter any technical issues then please email
techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy