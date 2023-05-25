Freedom Boat Club accelerates Australian expansion announcing its presence on the Gold Coast

by Freedom Boat Club 18 May 00:12 PDT

Freedom Boat Club, the world's largest boat club, announced the planned opening of its newest Club on Australia's Gold Coast. Freedom's third franchise territory in Australia and fifth location in the region will be based at Sanctuary Cove Marina providing direct access to the Gold Coast's famed beaches and inland waterways. Since initially launching its presence in the Asia-Pacific market in early 2023, Freedom now has five locations in the region, executing on its strategic plan to rapidly increase its international footprint and expand boating participation across the world's top boating destinations.

"The Gold Coast is the heart of boating in Australia. Its expansive inland waterways combined with offshore opportunities are reminiscent of Freedom Boat Club's home in southern Florida and we are thrilled to add this destination with such experienced operators," said David Kurczewski, General Manager, Shared Services Asia-Pacific. "After entering the Asia-Pacific market earlier this year, we have received an overwhelming positive response from potential members and franchise operators looking to join the Freedom Family, and we believe the market is prime for rapid expansion. We look forward to building on our positive momentum, and we're confident that our best-in-class boat club model will attract a diverse demographic with a passion for the on-water lifestyle."

The new location will be located at Sanctuary Cove Marina, and the franchise will be led by Aaron Hunt, owner of three of Australia's top online boat chandleries and his partner Patrick Edwards, who combined have more than 40 years of experience in the marine industry. To support its growing presence in the region, Freedom will be exhibiting at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, May 25-28, 2023.

"We are excited to be launching the future of boating in Australia at Sanctuary Cove, providing a world-class service to new and experienced boaters alike," said Patrick Edwards. "With this new location our members will be able to enjoy the best boating of the Broadwater and then return to Sanctuary Cove to enjoy the world class facilities, restaurants, shopping and bars. Our fleet will provide plenty of choice for our members to have the perfect day out on the water."

The new location is planned to open in July 2023 with five boats with plans for further expansion. Membership sales are currently under way and new members can learn more while attending the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (booth #MH20) or by visiting FreedomBoatClub.au.