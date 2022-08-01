Please select your home edition
Arksen launches new Arksen 85, Project Pelagos, an 85ft explorer vessel

by Arksen 19 May 01:58 PDT

Boatbuilder Arksen is delighted to announce the official launch of Project Pelagos, their 85ft Explorer Vessel. Launching from the Isle of Wight, the privately owned Arksen 85 has hit the water for the first time ahead of her sea trials and ultimate handover to the client.

The highly awaited Arksen 85 is a remarkably efficient long-range explorer, capable of taking on global adventures or equally at home weekend cruising with family and friends. This vessel is one of two 85' vessels currently in build by the company.

Arksen 85 launch - Project Pelagos - photo © Arksen
Project Pelagos has been designed specifically with family life in mind. The vessel takes the same efficient hull design and three-deck formation as all Arksen 85s but with an interior customised to their requirements. While the owner is keen to explore further afield with friends, the primary usage is for the family in the Mediterranean. The interior takes a more relaxed seating format on the main deck, providing a large, open-plan family space and preferring the al-fresco dining the warmer climates offer. Replacing the standard snug for a Captain's cabin allows the vessel to retain the three guest cabins and owners' suite.

Arksen 85 launch - Project Pelagos - photo © Arksen
Since its inception in 2019, Arksen has expanded its portfolio to include a smaller range of adventure boats from 28' to 30', aptly named the Adventure Series. The series neatly complements the larger vessels in the Explorer Series (comprising 65', 75' as well as 85'). The company has also ventured onto shore with Arksen Overland, which engineers and builds ultra-capable vehicles for the modern explorer. Most recently, the company launched Arksen Labs, their luxury apparel line, which fuses progressive design with performance technology, allowing you to thrive in the harshest wilderness and urban environments. All the latest Arksen products are engineered with the same intensity that we apply to our explorer vessels and infused with the spirit of adventure that defines Arksen.

Arksen 85 - Project Pelagos - photo © Arksen
"The launch of this vessel comes at a very exciting stage of development for the company. 2023 has already been a big year for us and with new ownership models and additional products in the pipeline we have not finished yet. We can't wait to see the vessel off on her adventures and find out what marine science they are able to support as part of that journey." commented Arksen Sales & Marketing Director, Dominic Bryne.

The owners choice of manufacturer was in part because of the company's mission to reduce its impact and give back to the ocean.

Arksen 85 - Project Pelagos - photo © Arksen
"Buying into Arksen's unique concept is giving the new generation of these explorer enthusiasts the possibility, not just to visit the last great wilderness of our planet, but also to contribute to its protection and regeneration actively.

"I believe this pioneering and refreshing path that Arksen is taking will make them a driving force in the future of the explorer yacht industry." Owner Project Pelagos.

Another Arksen 85, Project Ocean, will launch later this year and be available for public viewing—more details to follow.

